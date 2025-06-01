



Functions Enrique Rupert



Mateo Mollineau has already represented TT at regional tournaments at levels under 13 and below 15. Photo with thanks to Maria Gonsalves – The highlight of Sports The Olympic Games is the goal for the 12-year-old Mateo Mollineau. The young table tennis player has already represented TT at regional tournaments at the levels under 13 and below 15. What is even more impressive is that his journey in the sport only started two and a half years ago, when he started playing with his grandfather, Dwight Gonsalves, for fun. The student of the Fatima College said that although he is currently playing above his age bar, he hopes to excel. “It has been difficult for me so far, but I think I can do very well.”

Mateo plays for Crusaders Table Tennis Club. His mother, Maria Gonsalves, said that she is “blessed and privileged” to see her son achieving success. “It is very exciting to be part of his journey. I trust that big things are in store for my son because he does the work and has a clear vision.” Gonsalves has also credited his coach and club for his continuous growth and success. Mateo said that he trains hard to maintain his standards and explained a typical day during the training. “I start with simple warming and on table exercises. Then I go to more advanced exercises and match situations. I also do a lot of fitness exercises at home.” Gonsalves said her sons of extracurricular activities initially disrupted her daily life, but she recognizes and embraces the sacrifice to help her son achieve his ultimate goal. “To be honest, some of me initially resisted tournaments all weekend and train long hours throughout the country. It just didn't seem like fun.

“However, I now fully embrace the pleasures, sweat and tears of working on big goals. A compliment for all parents who use the work. It's not easy, but it's worth it.” She also thanked those who supported her son during his sports trip. Guardian Group has provided Mateo financial support for his most recent national appearance. He represented TT at the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) under 15 and under the 19 Youth Championships, held in Barbados from 20-26 April. At the national Under-15 level, Mateo earned the A2 classification, the second gennis designation with the highest table tennis. The role model of Mateo is Ma Long. The Chinese player is a two -time Olympic champion, triple world champion and triple world cup champion in Herenhonkslagen. He is also considered by many as the greatest table tennis player of all time.

Mateo likes long because of its reaction time, speed and forehand top spin.

