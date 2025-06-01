When it comes to large catches in Byu Football Lore, there are many.

Clay Browns Immersible TouchDown -Grijper In the holiday bubble of 1980, one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the University Football has closed. Kelly Smiths Touchdown won the National Championship of 1984. Jonny Harlines Touchdown Brak Utahs Heart in Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2006. Austin Collie picked up 49 yards on the fourth and 18 in another comeback against the Utes in 2007. was provided in the 2015 season.

Each dramatic reception has its own meaning, and there is a flurry of others, including, more recently, Micah Simons 64-Yard catch in the last seconds to set up a game-typing field goal in Tennessee in 2019; Puka Nacuas Game-winning circuscatch in Boise State in 2022; Chase Roberts Touchdown Grab with one hand to Stun Arkansas in 2023; And Darius Lassiters 35-Yard Touchdown in the last seconds to gather along the state of Oklahoma in 2024.

Years before Simon, Nacua, Roberts and Lassiter have etched their moments in Cougar -survival, and even before Brown's legendary grab to beat SMU, there was a child in California who flew so far under the radar, even his greatest and perhaps the greatest catch in the official statistics.

There are so much exciting, I don't know if mine is the most important, and it was so ironic that I even was the man there, Lacey told the YS Guys Podcast. I feel that I might be one of the happiest guys in the world who had been there at the time.

Fresh from a mission and Redshirt year, Lacey, a product of 6 foot-2, 222 pounds from Rancho Cordova, California, was set up at Fullback when Byu was set up for a two-point conversion attempt to try no. 14 Texas A&M on 8 September 1979.

The ride started with a partially blocked point of Tim Halverson, and when Marc Wilson Clay Brown struck for a 3-meter touchdown pass with another 52 seconds, the Cougars had reduced the Aggies lead to 17-16.

During Byus March on the field, Lacey picked up a conversation between head coach Lavell Edwards and offensive coordinator Doug Scovil.

I heard Doug ask Lavell, what are we going to do if we score? Lacey remembered. Said Lavell, go for two! So I already knew and I was on the field when we scored.

What Lacey did not know was that he was about to become an important player in placing Byu football on the national map. Until that night the cougars had never defeated a top-15 team or a ranked non-conference enemy and they had to win this.

Wilson, still soft from undergoing an appendectomy during the autumn camp, called a time -out and trotted to the sidelines to discuss the next movement.

The strange thing is, we just put this piece weeks earlier. It was a fake-draw pass. Who plays a play on the goal line? Nobody! Said Lacey. Doug called a pass game to the corner, but Marc didn't want to do it. He said, no, let's do this new game. Doug and Lavell said: OK, let's do it.

Due to renovations at the legendary Kyle Field in College Station, Texas A&M organized the season opener in Rice Stadium in nearby Houston, but they were still very much the home team.

It was so loud, we couldn't hear each other, Lacey said. We all placed (the Oorgaten) in our (helmets) to Marcs -mouth when he told us the piece.

The cougars broke the Huddle and came in the formation.

I was the only receiver, Lacey said. I should pretend to block the middle line lacker. Hopefully he shakes me and I go free and luckily he did that.

In what felt like a flash, Lacey turned to his left side and here the ball came. Wilson had to change his release to prevent an aggie liner and Lacey extended to make the game of his life.

When he released the ball, I thought, oh, this is impossible, Lacey said. So I just pigeon and thank the sky that landed there. I thought I had made a catch with one hand, but the film makes it look like I caught it with two.

The 18-17 victory, which was also the first football match on television at KBYU-TV Channel 11, catapulted the cougars in a place that regularly developed NFL players and led to a national championship, a Heisman Trophy winner and final acceptance in the Big 12.

Like most of those who attach their shoe plates for the cougars, Laceys career (1975, 1979-80) ended without much fanfare. An ACL injury briefly reduced his time and he ended with more tackles at Linebacker (21) and hasty attempts at fullback (seven) than he had receptions (three), but when it comes to the biggest catch in program history, Lacey is at the top of the list.

Still, no matter how big it was, you will not find it in the record books because the NCAA two -point conversions excludes individual statistics. However, if all major games that Byu has taken since then, Lacey can be the care to know that it was under the radar catch that put the cougars on the national map.

Dave McCann is a Sportswriter and columnist for The Deseret News and is a Play-by-Play broadcaster and showhost for BYUTV/ESPN+. He is co-host of YS-Jongens on Ysguys.com and is the author of the Children Book C is available for Cougar, available on deseretbook.com