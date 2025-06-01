



Explore the OHL: Niagara Icedogs The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is home to 20 teams17 in Canada and three in the United States. The OHL shifts the focus outside of hockey activities and wants to emphasize the distinctive character of each member club. The competition will show how current players and future prospects embrace their Junior hockey career in their respective cities, with the emphasis on the unique qualities that each team and its community define. Niagara Icedogs HISTORY

The Niagara Icedogs are a pillar of Junior Hockey in the Niagara region since the move to St. Catharines in 2007. Supported by a passionate fan base in the Meridian Center, the team has built a strong identity in the OHL. The Icedogs have reached the OHL Championship Series twice and earned Eastern Conference titles in 2011-12 and 2015-16. With a strong focus on the development of players, the franchise has produced various NHL talents and remains a proud representative of hockey in the heart of Niagara. Prominant OHL Award winners M AX Kaminsky Trophy (defender of the year) 2011-12: Dougie Hamilton (CHL and OHL) Jim Rutherford Trophy (goalkeeper of the year) 2010-11: Mark Visentin EDUCATION Current Niagara Icedogs High School players go to Governor Simcoe Secondary School. Over the years, the Icedogs have supported players who have achieved strong academic success. Niagara is also the home of Brock University and Niagara College, well claimed institutions that offer excellent post-secundary opportunities for players who want to balance academics with their hockey career. Bobby Smith Trophy (Scholastic Player of the Year) 2010-11: Dougie Hamilton Ivan Tennant Memorial Award (Top Academic high school student) 2014-15: Stephen Dhillon, 2009-10: Dougie Hamilton, 2008-09: Freddie Hamilton ARENA The Meridian Center is a modern sports and entertainment facility in the heart of the center of St. Catharines, Ontario. It was open in 2014 and has a hockey capacity of more than 5,300, creating an energetic atmosphere for icedogs games. The Meridian Center is not just the home of the Icedogs. Billet Life Niagara Icedogs players are supported by 18 dedicated Billet families spread throughout the Greater Niagara region. These families offer players a home away from home and create a supporting and stable environment with which they can thrive both on and next to the ice. Their dedication plays a crucial role in the personal, academic and athletic development of the players during their time in Niagara. Remarkable alumni

The Niagara Icedogs have a proud history of developing NHL-Calibre talent. Alex Pietrangelo, a stable and elite defender, has built an exceptional career and won Stanley Cups with both St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights. Dougie Hamilton, a decorated defender who is known for his attacking instincts of the Blueline, was made an important contribution during his NHL career. Ryan Strome, a skilled attacker with a strong play capacity, has had a significant impact on various NHL clubs. All three left a permanent figure in Niagara, so that the competitive identity and the reputation of the teams were the form of producing top talent. Special events The Icedogs celebrate team connection and community connection through memorable trips such as their annual trip to the Maid of the Mist and Bowling Nights at Parkway Social. Beyond the ice rink, the team maintains a strong presence in the region through school visits and community performances. Remarkable sights Niagara is the home of some of the most iconic sights of Ontarios and of course combines wonder with lively attractions and historical charm. Niagara Falls attracts visitors from all over the world with his breathtaking power and beauty. Clifton Hill offers a lively mix of entertainment, dining and family -friendly pleasure in the neighborhood. For a quieter escape, the historic gate Dalhousie lighthouses offer a picturesque views and a glimpse into the maritime past of the regions. Leisure

Niagara is best known for the beautiful Niagara Falls and the charming town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, famous for its hospitable atmosphere and lively art scene. The region is also the home of many vineyards that produce some of Canadas Finest Wines. Apart from that, Niagara has a strong sense of community that brings people together throughout the year. Where to eat

Niagara has many great places to eat for every taste. Team favorites include the barrel in St. Catharines and Joe Fetas Greek village, which serves authentic Greek dishes. Visit for extra insights about the Niagara region www.destinationontario.com.

