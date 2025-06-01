In the American Pickleball player Quang Duong in Vietnamese in Vietnamese in Vietnamese Pickleball player, $ 50,000 was received from the United Picleball Association (UPA) for violating his contract by returning to Vietnam to participate in a charity tournament.

Duong visited Vietnam on 23 May and participated in a local charity event. According to the conditions of his exclusive contract with the UPA, which is participating in both the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour and Major League Pickleball (MLP), it is forbidden to play in Non -Gesesianctioned tournaments outside the PPA system.

Quang Duong attends a charity spickleball tournament in Vietnam on 23 May 2025. Photo by Facebook/Quang Duong

As a result, the UPA Duong imposed $ 50,000 and imposed a suspension that arises to participate in one PPA event, the Select Medical Orange County Cup in June, and one MLP tournament, MLP Phoenix, planned for this weekend. The suspension will take effect from May 30, according to The kitchen pickleball.

Missing the Orange County Cup can significantly influence the Duongs ranking, because the event offers 1500 points and is considered one of the most important tournaments on the PPA calendar.

UPA President Jason Aspes stated that the exclusivity clause is essential for maintaining the integrity and development of professional pickleball. Although the punishment is needed, Upa Hope Duong will soon return to the competition, The Dink reported.

Duong Thien Quang, professionally known as Quang Duong, was born in 2006 in Manhattan Beach, California, from Vietnamese parents. His father, a former table tennis player, introduced him early for sports such as tennis, table tennis and padel in Racket. Duong started playing pickleball in 2020 after watching a professional game on television and quickly rose through the ranks thanks to his strong athletic foundation.

In 2024, Duong won the PPA Tour Rate Championships in Mens Singles and is currently at the top of the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) Junior Men's Singles Rankings. He received international attention after beating world number one Duo Ben and Collin Johns at the Lapiplastiek 2024 and then won the IHG Bristol World Championship. He is currently in sixth place in the world in Heren Singles.