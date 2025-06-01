Sports
An important staff member leaves for the NFL, and recruitment is excited
An important member of the Penn State Football Staff leaves for the NFL, the second official visit weekend of the Nittany Lions is underway and the Casino of State College has finally has a (trusted) name. That and more in the latest Penn State update.
Penn State loses a NFL employee
Destiny Rodriguez, director of external operations of Penn State Football, announced on Friday that she accepted a job at the New York Jets. Penn State coach James Franklin has spoken quite strongly about Rodriguez over the years and has promoted her through different roles.
Rodriguez started her career at Penn State as an intern, worked in the recruitment department and at the men's football team and became director of external operations. She explained the job To Statecollege.com in 2023 and said she served as a “voice for the program and for coach Franklin” in meetings with other departments.
Rodriguez was an integral part of Penn State's recruitment initiatives and also served a role behind the scenes for Franklin. Interested in her former job at the athletic department? Penn State Placed here.
What's on the tap for the second official visit weekend of Penn State?
June is a hectic month at the university football calendar, because coaching staff camps and clinics combine with four weekends of official visits. Penn State is Host a large contingent From players this weekend, including many who have committed themselves to the recruitment class 2026.
Among the non -adapted attendees is Rodney Colton Jr., one 4-star Linebacker From Georgia who has also planned visits to Colorado, Florida State and Ole Miss. Another remarkable prospect is Marlen Bright, one 3-star attacking tackle from New Jersey. Bright has already visited Illinois and West Virginia and also has offers from the state of Florida, Syracuse, North Carolina, Maryland and more.
This weekend, however, is largely about the class of 2026 and should be a longer binding time for the group. Penn State has 17 players who are committed to the class, which is in fourth place according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Casino of the State College finally has a name
The empty Macy's in the Nittany Mall has been a proposed casino site since 2020. Now it finally has a name and opening time. Happy Valley Casino is planned to open in the spring of 2026, six years after developer Ira Lubert initially won the auction to request the gaming license in State College.
We believe that the name and logo are a tribute to the rich history, picturesque landscapes and permanent spirit of the Happy Valley community that we are proud of, Eric Pearson, CEO of SC Gaming, said in a statement.
The $ 120 million casino has completed a decent development process. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved the Lubert license in 2023, but the project went through various legal challenges. Then in March, Bally's withdrew from the projectLeave Lubert to find a new gaming partner. Saratoga Casino Holdings, which operates the Saratoga Casino Hotel in New York, has signed an agreement with Lubert's SC Gaming to Manage the State College Casino.
Has EA Sports done well by James Franklin?
EA Sports has planned a July release for College Football 26, with James Franklin from Penn State and Nicholas Singleton on cover. The game maker has also released the trailer of the game with in-game rendering by Franklin, seems to have outdated him. Franklin was perhaps the oldest coach In the last four of the College Football Playoff, but EA Sports did not have to treat him that way.
More Penn State Football
|
