On Saturday in Roland Garros, day for Hologic WTA Tour players moved, with eight games of the third round from the bottom half of the draw. For the winners, The Spoils: A berth In the French, the second week opens.

Five Americans – No. 2 Coco Gauff, no. 3 Jessica Pegula, no. 7 Madison Keys, no. 31 Sofia Kenin and Unseededed Hailey Baptiste – headed a busy day of playing.

Four of those five Americans conquered. Keys has stored three match points to beat Kenin and set up a meeting of the fourth round with Baptiste.

Gauff and Pegula also transferred to Monday round of 16. Here is an accounting of those two wins by the top two Americans in the Pif WTA ranking:

Jessica Pegula Def. Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Pegula, after dropping the first set, got things at the court at the Philippe Chatrier court with a comeback victory on the smart and confusing Marketa Vondrousova to make the fourth round.

Turning point: The switch after the first set. Pegulas Montage Frustration was very visible and she caught fire in the second. After not producing even a single breaking point in the opening set, Pegula broke three consecutive time Vondrousova. In the end, to convert her sixth set point, Pegula sent the game to a decisive third set, where her superior conditioning prevailed.

Remarkable Stat:Vondrousova held in all four of her service games in the first set, but the rest of the road was only 3-out-9. A double error gave Pegula an insurmountable 5-2 lead.

Take -away meals: A strong show from Pegula. Regarding Vondrousova, she remains a case study in survival in the difficult issues of professional tennis. She reached the final here on the French Open in 2019. After two wrist operations, Vondrousova came back to win the Singles title in Wimbledon, her first in a Grand Slam. In 2024 it was a shoulder operation after Wimbledon and she missed the second half of the season. Vondrousova came back this year, but after only seven games her shoulder was not completely ready. After another dismissal of three months, she arrived in Paris and played well and won three games.

Quotible: It clearly had some chances in the first, but sometimes you can't get the break, “said Pegula afterwards.” You are so close, so close that I finally broke her, I made a bit clear. I thought I played her in the right way on the first set, I just had to be a bit more aggressive. And then there were times in the third where I might have been a bit too aggressive and I came to clumsy shots. Playing her, that's so difficult – it's like a really nice line, especially on clay.

What is the following: Pegula plays Lois Boisson, a 6-3, 0-6, 7-5 winner about fellow French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot in a match on the fourth round on Monday.

Coco Gauff def. Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Turning point: Bouzkovas very first service game. Gauff had lost her two previous matches against her (Cincinnati 2022 and Rome 2023), and she knew she had to settle herself early. Gauff won the first three points and converted her second breaking point for a 2-0 lead. She broke Bouzkova again in the sixth game and served it – at Love.

Remarkable statistics: Two reasons why Gauff will enjoy her chances on the way to the second week: 1) Her 23 competition wins on the French are most of them in every tournament, and 2) Gauff has 14 win level at the Tour level in 2025, second only for the 15 of Elina Svitolina.

Take -away meals: Gauff, 21, is the youngest American player to reach the fourth round of seven consecutive Grand Slams since Venus Williams did the nine consecutive times of 1997-99.

Quotible: I can play that [second set] Games better, “Gauff said in her press after the game.” I think I served a little more aggressively in the first set, so I kept it easier and perhaps became a bit too passive on the service in the second, and it enabled her to get back into the game that way. I think only keeping track of the aggressive mindset is something that I can do better for the next competition.

What is the following: Gauff will play No. 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova, a 6-2, 6-2 winner about Veronika Kudermetova in a fourth round game on Monday.