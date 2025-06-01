



Patrick Mahomes has excluded playing flag football for the United States at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. NFL franchises recently approved a resolution that would enable players to participate in flag football while the sport makes its Olympic debut at De La Games. Kansas City Chiefs Quarter-Back Mahomes, who will be 32 when the matches start, is pleased to see the American football debut at the Olympic Games, but is satisfied to view instead of participating. “I will probably leave that to the younger boys,” said the triple super bowl-winning MVP. “I will be a little older by the time that comes around.” He continued: “It's great. To be honest, just to be able to present the NFL to the whole world through flag football.” Twitter

Allow cookies once Since the IOC approved the approved flag football for the LA28 Olympic Games in 2023 in 2023, the NFL has intensified its promotion of the contactless sport, aimed at attracting more women to a traditionally dominated Arena. The competition has long supported the player participation in the matches and stars like Mahomes showed interest two years ago. On LA28, six men's and six women's teams – each with 10 players – will compete in a five -five -layout.

