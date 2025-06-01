I forgot the American tennis star with 69 titles that won the very first French before they created the WTA

Among the many large American tennis stars, Nancy Richey was one of the best ever.

The now 82-year-old played for the first time at a time when the sport was not even professional.

4 Richey was one of the best players of her generation Credit: Getty

When it finally got that status, her name dominated and etched in the history books.

If you take a look at the ladies singles French Open Trophy and go back to the very first name cut, you will find Richey.

She was the first to get Triumph in Roland Garros when the tournament became professional in 1968.

The Texaan had a career that spanned two decades when she won 69 singles titles, with 19 of them in the open era.

It is no surprise that when the French opened open, she stormed his way to victory after winning a record of six consecutive American Clay Court Championships.

She was a player who saw her describing her as a furious forehand, in which opponents had to be physically fit to tackle Richey as a result of her ability to force long and tiring matches.

On 5-foot-3, Richey compensated for a lack of speed with her ability to dictate rallies with her beaten backhand and excellent all-Court game.

During her career she picked up two large singles -titles -the French Open title of 1968 and the Australian championships of 1967.

Richey was also a neat double player and won four large titles – the American championships of 1965 and 1996 and the Australian and Wimbledon championships 1996.

Although Richey's most important tennis defense is perhaps her role as part of the 'original 9.'

4 Richey played tennis when it was both an amateur and a professional sport Credit: Getty

4 Richey was admitted to the Hall of Fame in 2003 Credit: Getty

At the time, the female pros brought away from the administrative body – the International Lawn Tennis Federation – to form what we now know as the Women's Tennis Association in 1970.

Although the tennis of ladies was professional, prize money was considerably lower than that of the men's tour.

“I had no idea that we would get a different prize money,” said Tennis icon Billie Jean King in an interview for the PBS documentary American Masters.

King won the first Open Era Wimbledon Championships next to Rod Laver, who earned 2000 in prize money from her 750.

“I thought it was completely unfair,” she added.

Together with Richey and King, seven of the other top women's players were on the Tour: Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Judy Dalton, Julie Heldman, Kerry Melville, Kristy Pigeon and Valerie Ziegenfuss.

The decision to separate from the establishment was extremely risky because they had to deal with prohibited events such as Grand Slams.

But what followed was the creation of an official ladies' tour for tennis and the road to equal prize money at every Grand Slam.

In 1973, Richey's Breakaway Tour was officially renamed the WTA, and in 1974 the ILTF had given up to control the tennis of ladies.

In the same year, the US Open offered equal prize money.

By the 1980s, more important events were affiliated with the Tour when the Tour globalized with tournaments in Asia, South America and Europe.

In 1984 the prize money was $ 10 million and a new TV deal was signed, which increases the income enormously.

By 1990, stars such as Steffi Graf, which completed the Golden Slam of the calendar year and all four Majors and an Olympic gold won, raised the visibility of the WTA.

4 Serena Williams took the baton of the original 9 Credit: Getty

In the 2000s, the other Grand Slams joined the US Open when offering equal prize money, where the Australian Open did this in 2001, while Wimbledon and the French Open did this in 2007.

Fast forward to 2025, the WTA is a commercial powerhouse of several billions and is strong for 55 years.

It has a global calendar and promised in 2027 to match prize money in the WTA 1000 and 500 tournaments.

And it all started with nine brave women.