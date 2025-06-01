Benn hopes to draw again with stars, says playing in Dallas 'everything I know is'





Frisco, Texas – For the first time since they have been selected by the Dallas stars in the fifth round of the NHL concept of 2007, Forward Jamie Benn is without a contract with the only team he has ever played in the competition. I'm going to play the summer next year, “said the star captain on Saturday after Dallas had cleared his lockers for the last time this season this season after a loss of five games for the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final.” Prepare the way I do every summer as I am going to play. “ Benn can become an unlimited free agent on July 1, but said he is not interested in testing the market. I don't see myself going anywhere else, “he said.” This is all I know. Hopefully we can sort something out. The longest-serving captain in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history, having held the title since 2013-14, the 35-year-old ranks second on the franchise's all-time list in games played (1,192), goals (399) and points (956) and third in assists (557) and shorthanded goals (16), and the Franchise's Only Art Ross Trophy as NHL Leading Scorer When He had 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games in 2014-15. You want to talk about immortal, statue-from-the-Rink type person and player and leader, that's Jamie Benn, “said Dallas Center Matt Duchene.” That is probably the best way to say it. I think it would be a crime if he is not a Dallas star for life. He is bleeding green and he goes down as one of the largest Dallas stars who ever play for a long time. “Hopefully he can continue his career [here]. He is still a great player. He brings so much to the table for us, more than people know. Benn has not had the same offensive impact in recent seasons as in his Prime; He no longer had to be the top -attacking player of the team, he now has better secondary support than earlier in his career. During this season, and sometimes during the play -offs, his ice age was shortened to play on the fourth rule. It was sometimes different, sometimes difficult, “said Benn.” The play-offs are all about making team-first and sacrifices and doing what is best for the team. Because my role changed a bit, it was my way of thinking that this was best for the team. It was my job to go outside and to do my work so best that I could.

