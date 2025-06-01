Sports
The University Football season 1981
In university football, games and legacies can be determined by clear centimeters.
For a large part of the history of the University Football, even a single loss could derail that a team hopes for a national championship. A tipped pass, a bad call or a bad luck bounce can turn the outcome of a game into one-score games.
Inspired by the historic of the Nebraska Cornhuskers trend Losing so many close games in the past decade, I decided to dive into it Football History college To see what else the sport could look like if the outcome of each one-score game was reversed the season.
Welcome to what if: the 1981 season.
Other what as seasons:1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980
The 1981 season started with the top five teams in a well -known position: Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Alabama and USC. However, the second week brought unexpected chaos, since both no. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Lossed Alabama. The unpredictability took place when Michigan defeated the new No. 1 Notre Dame a week later. The month ended with an exciting no. 1 versus no. 2 matchup, with USC a final second win over Oklahoma.
In-state Rivals Penn State and Pittsburgh would go in the top five in October, with a seasonal matchup between the two teams that loom. However, the number 1 team would fall in three of the five Saturday of October, including the loss of Penn States for Miami on Halloween. Pitt would take over the top position in November. They would accept an offer for the Sugar Bowl to play for the national title against the SEC champion. Penn State would, however, upset them in the last game of the season, so that they are beaten out of the title hunt.
The Heisman Race from 1981 was a legendary matchup between two incredible running backs Herschel Walker and Marcus Allen. Walker, who finished first -year -olds in 1980, ended the season with the second most rushing in the history of the University Football. The only problem: USCS Marcus Allen crashed Tony Dorsetts Hurden Record and became the first player in the history of the University Football who hurried more than 2000 Yards in a season.
With Pitt already locked up in the Sugar Bowl as the (formerly) top-independent team, the Sugar Bowl had a choice between Alabama and Georgia as the SEC co-champions. Under the leadership of the spectacular Herschel Walker, and the fact that the only loss came to the undefeated Clemson (versus Alabamas loss for 1-9 Georgia Tech), the Bulldogs took the Sugar Bowl ligplace. Pitt legend Dan Marino would lead a last minute scoring Drive to spoil every claim from Georgia on the title.
|
Dish
|
Winner
|
Loser
|
Orange
|
Clemson (11-0) 22
|
Nebraska (9-2) 15
|
Sugar bowl
|
Pitt (10-1) 24
|
Georgia (10-1) 20
|
Cotton
|
Texas (9-1-1) 14
|
Alabama (9-1-1) 12
|
Rose bowl
|
Washington (9-2) 28
|
Iowa (8-3) 0
For the first time in 14 years, a school other than Michigan or Ohio State represented the Big 10 in Pasadena, where Iowa came up as the surprise winner. Iowa, with a young assistant named Kirk Ferentz, had his first winning season in 20 years. Don James led Washington to his third PAC-10 Crown and struck the state of Arizona and USC barely. The Huskies would easily win, with the Hawkeyes the only Rose Bowl participant who did not score a point since Wisconsin in 1953.
A SMU suspension made the road free for Texas to play in the Cotton Bowl against the SEC co-champion Crimson Tide. Both teams were outside the title of the title because of bad losses during the season, despite the fact that Bear Bryant became the Winningest coach of Sport of all time. The Longhorns would make a comeback of the fourth quarter to take home the Cotton Bowl crown.
The stars were aligned in the same way for the Huskers As they did in 1970, with teams before they already lose. A victory of Orange Bowl versus the Tigers would give the Huskers the crown. However, the Huskers would lose a close game in which they have committed two turnover to Clemsons Zero and collected more penalty recruiting than the Tigers.
The biggest improver in this edition of what is the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (then known as Zuidwest -Louisiana). Their record improves from a terrible 1-9-1 to a decent 6-4-1 season. Notre Dame is located just behind Louisiana and improves with four wins. Dan Devine resigned after the 1980 season. The Fighting Irish replaced their championship-winning coach with a dominant high school coach from Ohio, Gerry Faust. The Faust era starts a much better start in the hypothetical with the Notre Dame who improves with four wins to an incredible 9-2 season.
Drake, member of the Missouri Valley Conference, had the most important decrease in 1981, from a 10-1 season to just 4-7. Under major conference teams, Kansas and Tennessee share the title for the most important decrord in the record, with the record of each team falling with five games. This would have been a second consecutive losing season for the legendary volunteer head coach, Johnny Majors. A 2-7 record would have put him on the hot chair after the season.
This what if the scenario probably also changes the Heisman race. Despite the legendary season of Marcus Allen, USC is now only 6-5. Although all in every statistical category would lead to the actual second place of Herschel Walker, it would be difficult for him to win the Heisman with such a record. In this hypothetical, the Georgia legend gets his hardware a year earlier than in reality.
The story of the 1981 hypothetical after season is led by a team that is not eligible for a Bowl game because of recruiting violations of the SMU Mustangs. SMU has a perfect 11-0 record in the hypothetical, but the survey of the 1981 coaches would not rank teams with a post-season ban. The AP could still grant the Mustangs a title, but with four one-loss conference champions that compete on New Year's Day, the Pony Express would be left in tension.
The biggest matchup of the hypothetical season 1981 would be the grandfather of all the Rose Bowl. Michigan and UCLA would both enter the matchup with 10-1 records. The winner would have a strong thing to award the coaches Poll Champion with a 'postseason victory on another one-off team. The results of this hypothetical are anything but. De Bruins and Wolverines met each other in the BlueBonnet Bowl in 1981 in reality. Despite the increased commitment and the de facto home game for UCLA, I still expect that Schembechlers team will win this matchup.
|
Dish
|
Winner
|
Loser
|
Orange
|
Nebraska (10-1)
|
Pitt (9-2)
|
Sugar bowl
|
Alabama (9-1)
|
Notre Dame (9-2)
|
Cotton
|
Florida (9-2)
|
Texas A&M (7-4)
|
Rose bowl
|
Michigan (10-1)
|
UCLA (9-1-1)
With 24 teams that end with two losses or less, the large bid photo becomes interesting. Texas A&M gets the kink in the Cotton Bowl thanks to the SMU suspension despite only a general record of 7-4. The aggies correspond to the SEC Runner-Up Florida Gators. While both teams ended with 7-5, the Gaters were statistically much better. They would earn the Cotton Bowl -crown.
In the Sugar Bowl, Notre Dame would like to improve until 5-0 all time against Bear Bryant and his Crimson Tide. First -year coach Gerry Faust and the Fighting Irish started the season at number three. While the Irish would still suffer two eruption losses in the hypothetical, they turn four others into victories. Although this was a down year for the Tij of Bear Bryants' standards, his team still played a top 20 defense in 1981. Fausts debut season would be spoiled by the first victory of the Tides against the Irish, giving Bear a strong claim for a title.
The Huskers enter the Orange Bowl as Big Eight Champions and in an excellent position to win a title. Then Marinos Panthers stands in the way of one of the best independent teams in the nation. Both teams were defensively dominant. The Huskers allowed the least passing yards in 1981, while Pitt allowed the least hasty yards. The two -headed hasty monster from Roger Craig and Mike Rozier came in second in the nation for Total Hurving that season.
This game is said to have given the seriousness of a title fight given the RSUMs of these two teams. The matchup would be a close one. In reality, Nebraska booked the season with losses for Iowa and Clemson. These teams finished fifth and seventh for hurrying the defense in 1981. Eventually the Huskers would win a close -about Marinos Panthers.
The coaches have a very difficult decision between Nebraska, Alabama and Michigan. Michigan was no. 1 of the coaches. Despite their hypothetical loss for the Navy, the coaches would crown Schembechlers in 1981. The AP would have an even more difficult decision, given that SMU would also be eligible for the title. However, the AP would probably follow the same process as the coaches, which gives their preseason no. 1 the championship, and become a unanimous champion from Michigan under a great list of contenders.
For the second time in this series, Bo Schembechler and Michigan win the title that always avoided them. This Michigan team was not as good as the 1976 team that won the What IF title, but only a few games separated them from a real title candidate in 1981. Alabama, Michigan and Nebraska all had great opportunities to win a title if they had just won a competition.
|
Sources
