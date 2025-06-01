How American men's tennis players found their grand slam -foot on the French open clay

The athletics has Live coverage from the 2025 French open.

Paris, Roland Garros It sounds like the start of a bad joke.

Two American men walk on a court on Roland Garros to play a tennis match on Red Clay. Now choose your clou:

Both losses?

Under shot?

The golf courses were all closed?

Ask one of the American men who are still alive and kick on French open this year. They have heard all their tennis lives, and they will continue to hear it until one of them wins the French open for the first time since Andre Agassi de clay in 1999.

That is life for players who have been raised on the hard courts of California, Florida, Texas or Washington, DC they know that it is a reputation they have earned, as much as inherited.

I used to be very excited to come here, Tommy Paul said after his second round victory over Marton Fucsovics. Paul, who actually won the French Open Junior Title 10 years ago, could not translate that comfort into the real deal.

Three or four years ago I was absolutely not super comfortable on the clay. To be honest, everything that changes a bit.

With even more than a week to go in this year's event, little remains the verb in that sense. Nobody would dare to predict that an American man will lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires on 8 June, but the current generation of American twenty seams is still taking promising baby steps in the city of light.

Firstly, five American men reached the third round for the first time since 1996. When the red brick fabric settled at those competitions, Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe had been implemented to the fourth round, with Tiafoe who eliminated colleague -American Sebastian Korda.

Then, after two five-set marathons, Paul hit Australia in three sets on Sunday 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, who placed himself in the quarter finals for the first time. Paul came from the field and went to cool in the Roland Garros Gym, where he bumped fists with Shelton and Shelton's father and coach, Bryan.

I also saw enemy, he said, with the help of Tiafoes preferred the nickname. It's the same. I say them, okay, I did my part. Now it's your turn, you know? I want all three in the quarterfinals. It would be great for American tennis to have all three of us there.

Ethan Quinn, the NCAA individual men's champion NCAA, almost joined the trio in the last 16, but just fell short and lost in five sets against Tallon Griekspoor in the Netherlands. Yet three American men in round four is the best result since 1995, and Paul's quarter -final berth is the first since 2003, when Agassi reached the quarterfinals.

There are good draws and Kismet in this success on the men's side. There is an American broadcaster, in TNT, all of which is at the event, so more people pay attention. Liss the players' phones. The vibes are good.

Quinn had caught a happy break in the round one, when 16th seedgrigor Dimitrov injured his leg while he was in possession of a two set lead. Dimitrov later retired and Quinn went on, where he survived five sets against Alexander Shevchenko from Kazakhstan. In the third round, Quinn was twice a set on Greek track, before the blisters and tired legs go twice in a row, too much.

Shelton also caught some fortune and got a walkover in the second round of Frances Hugo Gaston, the diminutive and sub -powerful professional of Clay Court Tennis. But Hed already survived Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who knows his way around the clay, during his debut at the capitalion court, Philippe-Chatrier, on the opening evening.

This kind of version is old hat for American women. Serena Williams won the French Open three times. Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin have all made the final. Gauff was a semi -finalist last year.

This year there are five American women in the last 16, including Hailey Baptiste, the 23-year-old Tiafoe-Familie-Protege from Washington, he describes her as his little sister. His twin brother, Franklin, is one of her coaches. The red dirt is her favorite surface.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, when he was asked about the success of the American men. The collective success of the country that eight players are in the fourth round is a 40-year highlight.



And although there is no revolution at night in Herentennis in the US, built on red bricks and slides, there is something else.

They were learned how to play tennis, not just the ball, said Patrick Mcenroe, the former Pro and Davis Cup captain who comments on TNT this tournament.

Mcenroe has an established interest in selling that version of the story. He played an important role in the cultivation of this generation of Americans, as director of player development for the US Tennis Association from 2008 to 2014. He hired Jose Higueras, the Spanish clay-course specialist of the 1970s and 80s, to teach Americans that tennis is more than a game of large service and forehands. The movement, point construction, patience, corners, spins and height that clay court tennis requires are the building blocks of a career, not just expertise on one surface.

Tennis has evolved almost two decades after the first day of McEnroes on that job. The men's game has more power, more speed, more physicality and more variation, at the top. Certain principles still apply. Free points on the serve will be less and further in between. A well -placed delivery is better than a flowering. Large fluctuations When pushing out of position, the ball will slide through the court, such as on grass or acrylic; Opponents will dig the ball back to the open court.

And trying to play dressable as a clay-court specialist for eight weeks of the year is little more than a waste of time.

I remind myself that it is only tennis, said Paul. You just play tennis on a different surface. And were good tennis players. We had to figure it out. I think that worked better.

Paul did that enough on Friday afternoon for more than four hours against no. 25 Seed Karen Khahanov from Russia, on the Simonne-Mathieu field. Just like Paul, Khachanov prefers fast, sturdy hard courts above clay.

Both players seemed to ignore the fact that they played long pieces on red dirt. But in the fifth set, when everything was on the line, Paul mixed just enough slices and sharp corners, while Khachanov fell back to his flat, growls that have its limits in these parts.

I just tried to win at any time, said Paul, Paul said after his second victory of five set in a row. If I am offensive, I feel that that is an uncomfortable position for him. That's what it was about. Really not too much about the surface.

When Paul was finished, Shelton took a court and made a mess of Matteo Gigante, the 23-year-old Italian who survived and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the finalist of 2021, separated. The 80-degree temperatures that were sent Sheltons are in the middle of 140 km / h. That is handy on any surface.

But Shelton also learns how to run quickly with small steps. He is figuring out how he can cut his Lefty Backhand in both directions. He slides into Schoten, instead of them. He needed everything when Gigante took the initiative in the third set.

The one who moves the best will play the best, said Shelton prior to the tournament.

After his victory over Gigante, he said he also finds ways to combine those clay court skills with his aggressive identity.

Not only thinking that I have to be 20 feet behind the baseline and have to play high and heavy, such as the traditional Clay-Court game. I can still play my game style and be effective on clay.

It is quite possible that this generation of American tennis players are simply better athletes than those earlier. Sam Querrey, another TNT analyst, said during an interview in Roland Garros that he did not start to learn how to slide until he was 17. More than ten years later he still learned.

I remember that I went to my coach and said: At the moment I'm not going to get it, Querrey said. Why do we continue to try to do this?

Querrey said when he looks at Americans today, he seem to play their favorite styles with small adjustments. In Europe, the Europeans just don't do too much.

That is about where Quinn landed.

Brian Garber, his daily coach, said he told Quinn the way he plays not to change. He should serve well and be looking for forehands and believe that he will love clay and be good at it. Brad Stine, Garbers Boss and Pauls -Coach, has given similar advice to his player. But he also drilled in Quinn that he might reset a point with a lob, or a high, deep top spider shot, four or five times. Going from behind the baseline when an opponent generally gives a kill shot in problems.

Accepting resetting is so massive, wrote Garber in an SMS message.

He also had Quinn turned his back on himself.

My boys practice clay with South Americans and Europeans all the time, Garber said. Americans with Americans don't help. You don't see the type of tennis that you are going to play, and you will be rewarded in practice when you should not do that, because the other man does not know what he is doing on clay.

The biggest surprise of the fourteen days must be Tiafoe, even though he is a dual grand slam-half final. He was 4-4, this clay swing that came in Paris. Last weekend he called his form crispy. He actually hates it and claims that it does not reward good photos.



He does a little back -up, to turn the ball a little more, but it feels strange, because when Tiafoe plays his best, he is on or near the baseline. On clay that can be a problem when opponents shot deep into the field.

He has three victories that looked unlikely at the beginning of the week. Beating Korda is perhaps the unlikely of all.

Korda, 24, seems to be the best -placed American for a deep run in Paris. He is the son of Petr Korda, the Czech former world no. 2. In the Czech Republic, Clay Courtnis is simply called tennis. Sebastian grew up in Florida, but his parents raised him on green clay, convincing that it would be easier for his body. He was always at ease to slide around, he said.

For some Americans it is clearly a learning curve, Korda, who made the fourth round in 2020, said this week in an interview. As soon as you just feel comfortable with it, you can play tennis better on it.

After all these years, Tiafoe looked like he came there during his victory over Korda, but he was not worried about what the surface says he should.

It is super critical not to worry about what was there and just worrying about what is, Tiafoe said after the victory of Korda. Were currently open on the French. Just try to be an elite.

With every Grand Slam count for a lot, but Shelton said at Roland Garros that there is something else at stake for this group, which are often classified as athletes with great strength but lower tennis IQ. Maybe this can be the start of something new.

It would mean a lot how much respect you would win to do it well here, he said.

He even sent a little warning about his Buddy Tiafoe, while the tournament goes into the second week and every game is on a showcourt.

You know enemy, he said. When he is in a large court, he will raise it.

