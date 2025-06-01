



Third day of WTT YC Prishtina 2025, Kosovars under the top 16

Other sports

Newspaper With full attractions and surprises, the third day of WTT youth candidate Prishtina 2025 ended. During the day, competitions were held for U15, U19 and U11, which ended with the final of the mixed double. The two Kosovars Olti Behluli and Erlis Dacaj have, thanks to their excellent performance, succeeded in being in their group first. Behluli defeated the Bulgarian Daniel Ganev with a clean score of 3: 0, while Dacaj 3: 2 won against the Bulgarian Kamen Stoyanov. Imran Duraki, Ubejd Idrizi, Amant Sejdiu, Muhammed Mudut and Rejan Krasniqi also qualified in the group of the best 16. The most exciting competitions were those of U11 where Kosovo was confronted with Bulgaria on two tables. Arijon Krasniqi had a strong match with Emil Popov whose he succeeded in winning a set, but was defeated with a score of 3: 1. With a score of 3: 0 Arti Maroshi, Denat Makolli and Det Konushevci were also defeated, and despite their efforts they did not succeed in going to the Halfale. On the other hand, Zana Bllaca was very close to winning her opponent Martina Golosmanova, but she was defeated with a score of 3: 2 and lost the chance of a place in the semi -final. What was special about these competitions was the atmosphere in the stands, where the names of the favorite athletes were welcomed. The day ended with the U15 and U19 mixed double finals that yielded a decent spectacle. In the U15 final, Jacom Huang from Australia and LL Yen-Yueh from Taipei faced Englishman Kacper Piwowar and Italian Maria Picu. The last one managed to win with a score of 3: 1. In the U19 there was a super setup between players from Korea and Japan. Koreans Yoo Yerin and Kwon Hyuk succeeded in beating the Japanese Misuzu Takeya and Ryuusei Kawakami 3: 2. Today will be the last day of the youth match where the remaining U11, U15 and U19 finals are played with a lot of excitement and surprises. We are waiting for you in the Youth and Sports Palace!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gazetaexpress.com/en/third-day-of-wtt-yc-prishtina-2025-kosovos-among-the-top-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos