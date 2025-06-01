



The men's and women's teams of Glamorgan have released their squadrons for their vitality blast-seasers oppers against Middlesex on Northwood on Sunday 1 June. The two in-shape Glamorgan teams travel to the school of the Merchant Taylors in Northwood for the Vitality Blast Seassens opener. Both teams defeated Wiltshire in the ECB-NCCA showcase match on Friday in Swindon, where the men's competition goes all the way to the super. The men's team goes to the tournament outside the back of three County Championship victories in a row. The ladies team has won three of their four one -day cup matches and went to the third round in the inaugural Vitality T20 Women's County Cup. Both teams will be careful with their T20 campaigns with a victory before the Vitality Blast returns this week to Sophia Gardens with men's matches on Tuesday 3 June and Friday 7 June. Hayden Kerr and Dan Douthwaite are joining the men's team for the men's team for the first time this season, while Niamh Holland is on loan from Somerset at the ladies team, while Niamh Holland joins Somerset. Squad for Middlesex (at home): 1. Kiran Carlson (C)

2. Tom Bevan

3. Chris Cooke

4. Mason Crane

5. And Douthwaite

6. Andy Gorvin

7. Colin Ingram

8. Ben Kellaway

9. Hayden Kerr

10. Ned Leonard

11, Jamie Mcilroy

12. Will Smale

13. ASA -Stame

14. Timm van der Gugten Although this is the first time that Glamor Organ and Middlesex opposite each other in the vitality explosion of the women, here are the last six head-to-head results between the two men's sides on the Thuistrein of Middlesex. July 8, 2016 in Richmond Glamor organ won – By 9 Wickets August 5, 2018 in Richmond Glamor organ won – By 7 Wickets June 27, 2021 at Radlett Middlesex won – By 7 Wickets May 29, 2022 at Radlett Middlesex won – By 4 Wickets May 31, 2023 at the Taylors' school – school – Glamor organ won By 29 runs June 6, 2024 at Lord's – Glamor organ won By 3 Wickets Streaming The competition is streamed for free on the YouTube channel of Middlesex and can also be streamed here in the Match Zone section of our website. The women's competition starts at noon, with the men's game at 4 p.m.

