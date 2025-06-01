Sports
Cameron Norrie rediscovers his love for tennis, but Novak Djokovic is waiting for | French open 2025
IIt was only when the Miami opened three months ago that Cameron Norrie really understood that his entire approach had to change his career. Although the 29-year-old had once established himself as one of the best players in the world, reaching World No 8, his results and ranking were in free fall. Already for the first time in six years from the top 80, he was set aside in straight sets in the first round by the non -announced Bu Yunchaokete.
Despite how hard he tried, Norrie could not pin the root of his struggles. He continued to work tirelessly on and next to the court and felt that he hit the ball better than he ever had. Yet he continued to lose.
At the end of last summer, the Brit sustained the first important injury in his career, a torn biceps that forced him to withdraw from the Olympic Games and the US Open, which sucks away all remaining trust. However, his struggles were preceded by the three -month resignation. The pure physical and mental effort that was needed to reach the top of the game and to maintain his place there had left his mark. When he started losing, frustration and doubted him just further down.
After returning home, Norrie held a formal meeting with his team and they came to the conclusion that his ambition consumed him. He decided to concentrate only on having a good time on the field. I started playing tennis to enjoy it, Norrie said. I want to keep enjoying it and I love to compete. Everyone knows that I am a very competitive man, so I want to play the point by point, keep things simple. It doesn't matter expectations. When I'm practicing, good, great. If I am not, not worried and were only looking for positives. I know I'm a good player. So I want to keep pushing and keeping progressing, regardless of whether I practice well or feel good or feel not good.
Because he has compiled a brilliant run to the fourth round of the French Open for the first time, Norries Joy has been one of his most important qualities. It was clear in his spectacular five-set first round upset victory against the former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, whose game had presented a terrible match for Norrie and who led their top-to-head 4-0. Norrie started incredibly well, but the game shifted quickly and he found a break in the fifth set. He remained clear and positive until the end when he found an unlikely path to victory.
A backup of an important upset is incredibly difficult, especially when it occurs at such an early stage of the tournament, but Norrie has only gained confidence from his first round victory and he has moved his next games without dropping a set. In his third round match against his fellow countryman Jacob Fearnley, Norrie maintained his focus despite loud fireworks that often exploded on a nearby road when fans of Paris Saint-Germain started to come together for the final of the Champions League.
A consequence of Norries' decision to approach his tennis with joy and positivity is a meeting of the fourth round with Novak Djokovic on Monday. At the height of Norries Powers, he fought against Djokovic in the semi -final of Wimbledon in 2022. He will again try to guarantee what the best victory of his career would be.
I will have to suffer, Norrie said. I will have to run for four and a half hours to have a chance with him and also push him where he is also uncomfortable. I will have to play with quality, otherwise I have no chance.
Monday marks another historic day for British tennis with two British men in the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in the open era. Jack Draper will want to continue his incredible form, while the fifth seed to Alexander Bublik stands for a place in his first French open quarterfinals.
Jack is insane for me, Bublik said on the eve of the game. I saw him here the first day. I am like: are you getting ready for UFC? Last year the man is 40 in the world. This year he is top four, top five in the world. That is a crazy achievement. He doesn't seem to stop.
