The second day of the state of tennis crowned state champions at locations around Michigan.

One point decided that the Division 1 Tennis State Championship, the Division 2 Title race was not nearly so close and 2024 Staatskampioenen defended their titles in Division 3 and Division 4.

Division 1

Northvilles 23 points were hardly enough to claim the state title with one point about Utica Eisenhower. One point also meant the difference between third and fourth, where Novi Due to Rochester Adams demolition.

Nicole Fu van Adams is the number 1 singles champion after beating Eisenhowers Gabriella Sadowski 7-5, 6-2. FU came to the final by getting a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Stony Creeks Isabella Baretto.

At No. 2 Singles, Eisenhowers Morgan Emerick met from a first-set loss to beat Stony Creeks Alison Doka 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Pioneers Arella He won the No 3 Singles Crown and fights his way as a no. 6 seed with straight-sets victories in the semi-final and last, defeated no. 5 saw Emmi Dober of Northville in the final.

In a collision of No. 1 Seed and no. 2 Seed at No. 4 Singles, Novis Rebecca Liu gathered from a first-set loss to beat Portage Centrals Alex Lorenzo 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. Lorenzo had to gather by dropping the first set in the semi-final and beating Clarkston's Ava Henkel 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Rockfords Alayna Gee and Avery Marchlewski won the number 1 Doubles Title 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 about Clarkstons Kate Ketzler and Lana Sloan.

At no. 2 Doubles, Alexis Gabriel and Alexis Amodt van Eisenhower won in straight sets about Northvilles Lucia LaChapelle and Adaaya Pullalarevu.

Northvilles Sravya Doppalapudi and Francine Occal on Saturday picked up two Straight-Sets victories to claim the number 3 double flight.

Northville also has the number 4 Doubles title with Emma Murphy and Sophie ong.

Division 2

Birmingham Seaolm drove to the 2 State title division with 32 points. Farmington Hills Mercy was second with Forest Hills Northern Third and Midland Dow celebrated.

Grosse Pointe Souths Dalina Kokoshi won 6-2, 6-2 to claim the number 1 singles title about Mercys Megan Sullivan. The number 1 seed coconut hi did not drop sets and only 11 games fall in the course of her four-match weekend on the courts in the state.

Seaholms Jada Josifovski Disrupted Sade Blackwell from Lakeview placed in the semi-final of the top, then defeated Mayra Kirkland from Mercy 6-1, 7-5 in the No. 2 Singles final.

At no. 3 Singles no. 1 seed Samantha Karoub dropped a total of six games in the state and did not let any set fall on his way to a state title and defeated Grosse Pointe Souths Katelyn Strong 6-2, 6-0 in the final.

No. 4 Singles Top Seed Gabby Owens from Mercy won all her matches in straight sets, including a 6-0, 7-5 final against Izzy Bloom from Seaholm.

Lauren Jaklitsch and Morgan McKenzie from Forest Hills Northern won the No. 1 Doubles Title 6-3, 6-2 about Seaholms Jordyn Lusky and Lucy Jen.

Seaholms Anna Olekszyk and Sophia Amdt won the No. 2 Doubles title 6-1, 6-1 about Mattawans Valeria Vega and Addy Copeland.

Seaholms Kate Crowley and Cate French won the No. 3 Doubles Crown 6-3, 6-4 about Penelope Liermore and Reese Sinawi from Mercy.

Seaholm also has the number 4 Doubles champions, where Katie Joyce and Alina Villaire achieve a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Forest Hills Northerns Sadie Wolfe and Ava Targosz.

Division 3

The Division 3 title came down again on Country Day and Cranbrook-Kingswood, with Country Day who won his second title in a row, and sixth since 2016, and the cranes that finished second for the second year in a row.

The Yellowjackets placed 34 points, with Cranbrook-Kingswood recording 32 and Bloomfield Hills Marian third with 22.

Chloe Qin van Cranbrook-Kingswood first took number 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sophia Grzesiak from Country Day, her second 6-0, 6-0 win of the day.

Another CRANS-VS-Jackets-Matchup came in number 2 singles where Caroline Liu van Cranbrook-Kingswood Country Days Chloe Conniff 6-3, 6-2 beat.

Cranbrook-Kingswood also defeated Country Day Head-to-Head in a final at number 1 Doubles where AVA Clogg and Chiara Martella Quinn Norlander and Katie Han 6-3, 6-2 defeated.

At No. 2 Doubles, Sophia Kouza and Madeline Day of Cranbrook-Kingswood defeated Noor Mahmoud and Addie Grebinski 6-2, 6-3.

Country Days Karishma Vakharya won no. 3 singles with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 win over Marian's Anya Nix.

At no. 4 Singles Hellen Benjamin from Country Day scored a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Iyla Holmes of Holland Christian.

Marians Stella Glorio and Lexa Hindo defeated the Cranbrook-Kingswood duo by Michelle Chen and Jessica Hall 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 Doubles.

Country Days Grace Kalkanis and Katherine Chen, after they defeated the Cranbrook-Wood-Wood-Dubbel game in three sets in the semi-final, won the number 4 Doubles Title 6-1, 6-1 above Chelseas Brooklyn Angel and Sage Gabriel-Menegay.

Division 4

Greenhills won his fourth consecutive state title with 38 points, with the singles titles sweeping without one of their singles players dropping a set in the title matches, took two of the four Doubled flights and the final came to the other two. Pontiac Notre Dame became second and Traverse City St. Francis third.

Seven of the eight flights were won by the number 1 seed.

Maddie Morgan van Greenhills defeated Notre Ladies Marissa Bitoni 6-1, 6-4 in the title match no. 1 singles.

At No. 2 Singles, Ellie Kim van Greenhills won a 6-0, 6-3 victory over St. Francis Elliana McClellan.

Greenhills also claimed the number 3 singles crown when Hazel Morgan Notre Ladies Ava Jarvis beat 6-2, 6-0.

Nina Malani won the No. 4 singles Title 6-0, 6-0 above Anna Carte Maday by St. Francis Niles Brandywines Louisa Peterson with 6-0, 6-0 in the semi-final.

Shangyang Xia and Danica Rakic-Dennis won the number 1 Doubles Crown 6-0, 6-2 about Wixom St. Catherines Julia Ivezaj and Stephanie Lisch.

Greenhills also won the number 3 Doubles title with Lauren Ye and Alyssa Hong who won 6-3, 6-1 about Notre Ladies in Delaney and Adriana Johnson.

At No. 2 Doubles, Wixom defeated St. Catherines Lily Wolocko and Loren Nafso Sophia Kleer and Jessica Shi van Greenhills 6-3, 6-3.

Notre Dame took the number 4 Doubles title with Vanessa Artinianian and Elena Verieren who defeated Meera Pandey and Meera Tewari van Greenhills 6-3, 6-0, and was taken the only flight by a no. 2 seed in the state.