Darche talks to the French media; Talk about the core, the help of Lou
A big theme from the press conferences of Mathieu Darche and the press meetings is starting to arise. Darche consistently speaks to the successful core of the New York Islanders. Yesterday, on TVA Sports, Darche again spoke heavily about the core of the islanders he plans to build around.
Darche's plan to re -do the islanders will probably not keep the team the same. Especially not when the islanders have to release chunks to improve the schedule considerably.
In his appearance on TVA Sports, he set the tone for the players and the team in which he believes.
Retool, go ahead. No rebuilding:
Let's take a look Darche's comments in their entirety. They are translated into closed captions, so it may not be 100% accurate, but it is usually very close. His message, regardless of, comes loud and clear:
“We have the first choice this year. We will have an excellent player. We will not do a reconstruction (rebuilding). We will continue. That does not mean that we will not change things a bit. There are too many good pieces here to say that we are going for the first choice next year. In the last place. We are a team that can fight for the play -offs, and that's my goal.”
From that statement alone, Darche believes in this core. He said in UBS Arena that he met head coach Patrick Roy and talked about everything. That means that Roy also believes in this team and those players. After all, Roy and Darche spoke enough that the first movements that Darche made are firing two assistants on Roy's Bank.
Evaluating that paragraph of words provides an interesting image of things. It seems that Darche is in fact a big proponent of the big core. He could, and maybe he is just blowing some smoke and keeping the cards close to his chest.
If this is not the case, the biggest candidates for trade ships/salary ad declaration for the islanders Scott Mayfield and Pierre Engvall will become the potential to look at further from Casey Cizikas or Semyon Varlamov.
Lou's role:
Darche also did his utmost to praise Lou Lamoriello and everything he has done since Darche arrived. Put your pitchforks down, fans of islanders. Ask a new general manager in the NHL and the first man to offer them guidance and advice has been Lamoriello.
Lamoriello would undoubtedly support and do everything he could to help Darche with the transition. It remains very unlikely that Lamoriello plays a role in the team's front office, especially in the Hockey Operations department. But this is what Darche said:
“Lou Lamoriello was an incredible support. Since I have been here, he has offered me his advice and said,” If you want it, I will share everything with you, my opinion about what's going on here. ” In recent days I spent 3-4 hours with Lou, just to get his opinion.
The amount of respect of Darche for Lamoriello is quite clear. It is also logical. It is Darche's first time that it runs a hockey activities department. Why doesn't Lamoriello let him give all possible information about the organization?
As Darche said, he would be stupid to coordinate that. Then, the most important thing is that Darche makes it extremely clear that he is different from Lou and that things will be different here.
That is the only guarantee that Darche has made so far. Things will change in this schedule.
