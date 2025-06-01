Qatar News Agency

Prishtina, 01 June (QNA) – Qatari National Table Tennis Players Rabiah Al Kuwari and Rasha Laghribi Insured four medals – two gold and two bronze – at the Kosovo International Table Tennis Tournament.

The event, part of the WTT meeting series for the youth, was held in Prishtina and contained quite rising talents from all over the world.

Rabiah Al Kuwari won the gold medal in the age category under 11 and beat Sri Lanka's Tavie Samaraweera 3-2 in the final with fixed scores of 7-11, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 16-14.

Al Kuwari also earned a bronze medal in the category under 13, despite the fact that he mainly competed in the Under -111 division, and emphasized his important potential as a promising player within the “Dream Team” project of the Qatar Table Tennis Association.

In her international debut, Rasha Laghribi, impressed by the first place and a gold medal in the category of girls under 11. She triumphed over Greece's Clio Madisi 3-2 in the final (9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9).

Laghribi also provided a bronze medal in the category under 13, a double performance that underlines her as one of the best talents of the game.

These victories reflect the substantial efforts of the Qatar Table Tennis Association to support emerging talents by facilitating participation in international tournaments and offering exposure and experience. This strategy is intended to build a generation that can compete with major global events in the future.

The success in Kosovo marks an important milestone for Qatar's “Dream Team”, which includes elite promising players, and confirms that the future of Qatari table tennis is steadily moving in the right direction. (QNA)