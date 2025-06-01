Tennis is confronted with enormous changes, because Mcenroe shares rumors that he has heard at French Open | Tennis | Sport





Tennis can be set to finally listen to stars about the debilitating calendar through the Australian Open, according to Omroep and former Pro Patrick Mcenroe. Various players, including Carlos Alcaraz, have complained that they do not get enough of a break from the energy reduction circuit. Last year, World No. 2 Alcaraz the bosses that they would kill players because of an ever -increasing schedule. There were only 49 days between the showles showdown of Mens Singles during the End-Einde ATP Finals Tournament and the first round of Australian Open in this year in January. Players compete all year round and many are often only paid when they participate in competitions, with prize money their only source of income. That means they rarely get a break.

To tackle the growing dissatisfaction, Mcenroe says that he has heard rumors that the Australian Open can be pushed back with a month a month to February. However, that can easily accommodate space in January for a large tournament, perhaps in the middle east. Brother and seven-time Grand SLAM champion John Mcenroe said on TNT sports: if they moved to the Australian later, it would give more time, but they don't want to give that up. The January -slot. What do you think, in March? Patrick replied: I heard rumbling that it could move to February. John said that would be useful, and Patrick went on: of course there is probably another big tournament that was introduced at the beginning of January, that is part of the plan. Midden -East, hello?

It is quite typical of all sports such as in the NBA, you see players taking under contract in the evening. In tennis the difference is that you do not play, you are not paid. No guaranteed contracts. Top players have great approval agreements, but even those normally have provisions that the players have to play certain events or be arranged in a certain place to collect the money. Alcaraz is the most controversial star that greatly criticizes the schedule. The Spaniard said last September: As I often said, you know, the calendar is so tight, many tournaments, no days off or not as many days free as I want. I am the kind of player who thinks there are many tournaments during the year, mandatory tournaments, and probably during the coming years there will be more tournaments, more mandatory tournaments. So I mean, they will probably kill us in one way or another. At the moment they show many injuries because of the ball, because of the calendar, because many things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/2062764/tennis-huge-changes-mcenroe-french-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos