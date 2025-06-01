Sports
2025 Memorial Cup Preview Knights vs. Tigers 1 June
The 2025 Memorial Cup final is here.
The London Knights and Medicine Hat Tigers meet tonight for the Ultimate Prize of CHLS at 7 p.m. et / 5 p.m. on TSN 1/5, RDS, Victory Plus and NHL network.
“It will be two really great junior teams that go on it, said Andrew Basha (CGY). It is what you dream of.”
Both clubs have been chasing a third Memorial Cup title behind since 1972; Medicine Hat is looking for their first since they went back-to-back in 1987 and 1988, while the Knights hope to end a nine-year drought.
I think everyone is pretty excited, said head coach Willie Desjardins. It has been a long year. This game has always been in our minds in the hope that we can come here. “
Of course the two teams have already met at this tournament; The Tigers skated away on Tuesday with a 3-1 win, where the winner would have guaranteed his place in the final.
The victory ensured that the Tigers went 3-0-0 and made sure to play for the first time for the Memorial Cup since they fell to Vancouver in the 2007 final.
One thing you don't want to change is what you brought here, DESJARDINS said. You want to stay consistent with what you have done, but you also realize the moment; You don't get these opportunities often and you have to take your best game with you.
Medicine Hat will be in the final tonight that did not play in five days. In the last 13 tournaments, the team that has won the Round-Robin to go directly to the final left the tournament eight times as the victor.
For me I want to have all the fuel in the tank that we can and are as healthy as possible, Desjardins said.
As far as London is concerned, their story is just about redemption. After they had been stabbed by the Round-Robin last year, they soon fell behind 3-0 in the final of 2024 to Saginaaw. Despite the binding of the game, the knights left a deep saddle after Josh Bloom (van) scored the game winner with 21 seconds left in regulation.
“We remember how that feels and we will use it as a motivation, said Captain Denver Barkey (Phi).
Sam Dickinson (SJ) added: “This is what we have been waiting for a whole year now. Finally coming back to this point is exciting and we look forward to it.”
London had to take another route this year Dickinson (SJ) joked on Thursday, could be favorable for them after they had eliminated Qmjhl champions Moncton in the semi-final after a 5-2 victory that the Knights saw scored three times in the third.
“We are mainly focused on tonight and the game at hand, but at the same time they understand how close we were last year and play for the boys in the team last year who are not in the team this year,” said Dickinson. “It will remain there tonight.”
The scoring race will also be something to follow tonight; Cowan leads the tournament with six points, but is closely chased by Barkey on five points that are accompanied by the Tigers Oasiz Wiesblatt, Ryder Ritchie (min) and Gavin McKenna. Ritchies four goals are the most in the tournament. If Cowan wins the title of the tournament, he becomes the first player to do this in back-to-back year since 1972.
Tonight's final is the first OHL versus WHL tilt since 2015 when Oshawa Kelowna defeated 2-1 in the extension in Quebec City on Anthony Cirellis Game-Winner. Ironically, that was also the last time that the Memorial Cup was held in Quebec before this year's tournament in Rimouski.
Planned from 22 May 1 June in Rimouski, Qubec, every game of the Memorial Cup 2025 will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and is available via live stream on TSN.CA, the TSN app, RDS.CA and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the Memorial Cup 2025 will be available to stream live on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada for free.
2025 Memorial Cup schedule:
May 23 Game 1: Medicine Hat 5-4 Rimouski
May 24 Game 2: Moncton 2-3 London (OT)
May 25 Game 3: Rimouski 1-3 London
May 26 Game 4: Moncton 1-3 Medicine hat
May 27 Game 5: London 1-3 Medicine Hat
May 28 Game 6: Rimouski 2-6 Moncton
May 30 Semi-Final: Moncton 2-6 London
June 1 Final: London vs. Medicine Hat
