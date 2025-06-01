





New Africa/Shutterstock If you have ever been to a Frat party (or to the university in general) or ASports-tag valve, you probably have played a beer-based drinking game. Given the omnipresence, there is a strong chance that the game was beer pong, sometimes simply referred to as “pong” or confusing, “Beirut”. Since the mid -20th century, hardly any legal students (and the young people in heart and soul) have participated in this legendary beer drink tradition that is binding and drinks, and it has even evolved into a serious tournament sport. While the basic goal of Beer Pong is simple, a ping -pong ball lands in the cup of your opponent, which means they have to drink his content and remove it from the board, the story of the origin is anything but. Most accounts trace the Genesis of the game back to the Holy Brotherhood Skins of the Dartmouth College of New Hampshire. According to The Dartmouth Review“The first reported game of Pong was played in the mid -1950s”, although until the 1970s it became not widespread popularity. The legend says that the game was invented after students had left Beer Bier on a ping -pong table and that players started aiming for them with their paddles. Dartmouth students still honor this gameplay to this day. However, the majority of the world plays completely beer pong, with players who instead throw the ball over the table, although some see this as a different game as the aforementioned Beirut. The origin of paddle -free beer pong is fiercely disputed, with various American colleges and companies that draw up their claims on his estate. Paddle or do not paddle

Edub photo/Shutterstock Although the most popular history Credit Dartmouth with the invention of the original, table tennis-like game, the subsequent evolution in a throwing competition is much more clumsy. Alumni of Pennsylvania, based in Pennsylvania, claims Lehigh University and Buckknell University claim both to have been the first to throw their paddles aside and the match “Throw Pong” or “Beirut”, supposedly in reference to the American involvement in the Libanese civil war in the 1980s, went to the side. (Imagine that this name is even the smallest bit of feeling, imagine that the pongballs are analogous to bombs.) Towards the end of the 20th century, the game that is known as Beirut had become a staple of the university party, especially around the northeast, but it took a business company to change the game of a smart way to use a tapped barrel of beer in a global phenomenon. The World Series of Beer Pong (WSOBP) was launched in 2006 by the founders of Bpong.comAnd in addition to legitimizing it as a sport, they also helped to spread his popularity through brand playing equipment and recaptured the name “Bierpong”. In addition to the paddle versus no paddle question, there are many variations on the rules that make the game difficult to define universally. So, the next time you are at a house party and see your teams that ping -pong balls throw in cups of beer, should you call the beer pong or Beirut? That depends on who you ask, but if you are on Dartmouth College, you expect to be ashamed of playing without a paddle.

