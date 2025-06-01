Antigua and Barbuda under the 19 cricket tour of the United Kingdom End
London, [19th August 2023] Fifteen cricketers of the Cricket team of Antigua and Barbuda have recently returned from an enriching and transformative tour through England and Scotland. The Tour offered the young cricketers valuable play and educational opportunities that have left an indelible mark on their lives.
Although the weather in the UK was not ideal again, the team was able to complete competitions in London, Nottingham, Leicester and Scotland. The cold and often wet conditions helped them to build endurance and get a taste of the challenges of playing in different and difficult circumstances. This enabled the young cricketers to measure their skills against international counterparts and to be exposed by first -hand to the high standard of cricket that was played in the UK.
One of the Tour's highlight was the team's visit to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, also known as the home base of Cricket, as part of a special education day. The young players participated in interactive educational sessions led by consultant -neurologist Dr. Naheed Khan about the real effects of recreational substances in the brain and Nick Gandon about the use of coaching and playing cricket to develop personal character and essential life skills.
The team also had the privilege of a guided tour through Lords, where they were able to see portraits, photos and match statistics of respected West -Indian cricket -icons such as Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Curtly Ambrose, Sir Andy Roberts and Brian Lara, all prominently. This meeting with the images of these cricket legends directly connected the young players with the rich heritage of West -Indian Cricket and served as a source of inspiration for their own early trip in competitive cricket. The players also attended a double header of the hundred cricket tournament near Lords as guests of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).
Speaking of the Tour, the Dear Daryll Matthew, Minister of Education, Sport and the Creative Industries, this Tour explained part of an annual strategic initiative of the government to push the growth of our cricket program under the 19. By immersing the players in various cricket environments and exposing them at a high level of worldwide competition, we build up local capacity in both playing and the administration of juvenile cricket. I would like to expand with a high commissioner Karen-Mae Hill for designing the full program of activities for the team and to her staff, in particular Brent Scotland, to support the daily needs of the team in the UK.
The Ministry of Education, Sport and the Creative Industries and the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission in London have expressed their gratitude to all partners, supporters and benefactors. They repeated their dedication to feeding young cricket language and offering transforming experiences that go beyond the cricket field. The team was led by Ridley Jacobs, Sylvester bounced Joseph, Evans Jawakie Jones and Pernell Watley.
