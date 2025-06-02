England vs West India: Joe Root's unbeaten 166 leads England to three-wicket victory in Cardiff





Joe Root became the leading Run scorer of England in one-day internationals when his sparkling unbeaten 166 won a three-wicket victory over the West Indies in Cardiff. Root, who is also the highest Run scorer in his country, ended with 166 of 139 balls when England achieved their goal of 309 with seven more balls to take the three-competition series with one to be saved from a competition. He surpassed the World Cup-winning captain Ein Morgan's count of 6,957 points on his way to his highest ODI score, which led the recovery of England from 93-4, including ducks for Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler. Root combined with Harry Brook for a third Wicket stand of 85, before a masterful collaboration of 143 with Will Jacks England placed at the moving distance of victory. A fierce spell of Alzarri Joseph, who ended with 4-31, was good for Jacks for 49 and Brydon Carse for two to keep West Indies interested, but root and Adil Rashid calmly finished the remaining 21 runs, sealed in style by a classic carrot that stood the ground in the ground. Earlier, West India 308 was founded by Keace Carty's 103, booked by half centures by Brandon King and Shai Hope – and with a lot of help from the sloppy field of England. Carty and King added 141 for the second Wicket, but the first was portrayed by Duckett on one and Saqib Mahmood on 41, while Duckett also dropped King on 11 and somehow wasted a run when both batters were stranded in the middle of the field in the 21st. The innings fell away from 205-2 when Carty fell three balls after reaching his century, with Rashid 4-63 and the three late wickets of Mahmood mopped the tail. The visitors were left to waste 14 balls of their innings, because the last five wickets fell for 50 points, the lower order that offered hope, when he was last to 78 from 66 balls. The third and last ODI takes place on Tuesday in The Oval.

