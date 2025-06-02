Sports
Former Florida Mens Tennis Athletes French Open Run ends after loss to No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz
In opposed No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton knew that Hed had to be on his best game, but they were small mistakes that cost him a place in the French open quarterfinals of 2025.
Sheltons Serve worked well in the first set. He had Alcaraz on his toes to start the game and set the tone with powerful photos. However, the American blew a 4-1 lead in the Tiebreker set and other set of point opportunities that prevented him from taking an early lead in the game.
In the next set, Shelton had a strong first match, but went 0/6 in breaking point options, so that Alcaraz could take the lead to start the set. Later in the set, Shelton allowed the French open winner from 2024 to break, so that the American brought in a deep 2-0 deficit that he could not dig out.
Again, in the fourth set, Shelton was broken twice, so that he was brought to another difficult place where he could not climb, so that the fourth set dropped 6-4.
These small mistakes resulted in Shelton, which on Sunday 1 June in the round of 16 in men's singles on the French Open from 2025 in Alcaraz. The defending champion defeated the former UF tennis star in four sets 7-6 (10-8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
The last time on the courts, Shelton had his most dominant outing on the French Open 2025. The American defeated Italys Matteo Gigante in straight sets with 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, to mark his deepest run at Roland Garros. The former SEC player of the year came over Sunday game with victories in six of his last eight singles matches in the Pro Circuit.
The defender Alcaraz has been on a hot series lately. The Spaniard came on Sunday with a 30-5 singles record in the Pro Circuit this year, including 20 victories in its last 21 games.
In the third round, Alcaraz faced Damir Dumhur van Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite taking the first two sets with 6-1 each, Alcaraz was for a fight when Dumhur won the third set and led 3-1 in the fourth set. Eventually the resident of El Palmar took control to win the fourth set 6-4 to hit his ticket in the round of 16.
Sunday's competition gave Shelton the opportunity to win his first match against Alcaraz, with the American falling short in their two previous meetings.
The match would start with a first set filled with postures. Shelton took the first game he chose to serve, and then followed Alcaraz by taking the second game. Neither Alcaraz nor Shelton caused a breaking point, with only one breaking point opportunity for the two combined. They continued to maintain a maximum of 6-6, which leads to a tie-graker.
The two kept going back and forth in the tiebraker. Shelton had a 4-1 lead and a handful of set points, but in the end Alcaraz went through to prevail in the Tiebreaker 10-8 and first stated 7-6.
The second set was also tight in the beginning. In the first match, Alcaraz and Shelton were in Deuce and exchanged the advantage before Alcaraz held the American, despite the fact that Shelton had six breaking point options within the game.
Enjoy what you read? Get the content of the alligator delivered to your inbox
They continued to act until Alcaraz led 4-3 in the set. The reigning tournament champion insured the first breaking point of the game and took the remaining two games to win the second set 6-3 and to take a 2-0 lead on the day.
Shelton returned to the game with a strong third set. The resident of Atlanta took his first breaking point of the game to take a 3-1 lead. Alcaraz crawled back and tied the set at four o'clock to put Sheltons back against the wall. The former Gator, however, stepped towards the occasion and took the following two games, including the second successful breaking point of Sheltons in the match.
With a 6-4 third set of victory, Shelton marked his very first Set against Alcaraz and a crucial point to keep his run alive at Roland Garros.
Alcarazs Experience came into play in the fourth set. Although there were signs of frustration of the Spanish star, he kept his calm and dominated. Alcaraz broke Shelton twice in the set to cruise for a 6-4 set and competition profit.
With the result, Shelton record against top 5 opponents in the PRO Tennis Circuit fell to 0-10, with three of those losses on clay courts.
For Alcaraz he will be confronted with the American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals on Wednesday 3 June, while Shelton will rest until the next circuit tournaments that will then lead him to Wimbledon in July.
Contact Jeffrey Serber at [email protected]. Follow him on X @Jeffreyserber.
The independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971, your donation today could help #savestudentnewsrooms. Consider giving today.
Jeffrey is the Summer 2025 Women's Tennis Beat Reporter and a second -year journalism Sports & Media Major. In his spare time he likes to hang around with friends and family and carrot for the Miami sports teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2025/06/former-florida-men-s-tennis-athlete-s-french-open-run-ends-after-loss-to-no-2-carlos-alcaraz
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India, Paraguay agrees to strengthen links in the sectors of clean energy, green hydrogen and biofuels –
- Completion of Vodafone and Three merger in the UK
- Senior and Freshman Unlock Championship Formula with new Trier Tennis
- The joke of Gibran-Megawati, PDIP friction and Jokowi's family have been reduced?
- Trump and China Xi will probably talk very soon: the White House
- Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh at College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
- Mount Etna volcano in Sicily spews huge plumes of ash. #Volcano #Eruption #BBCNews
- CDC upgrades measles travel warnings, local doctors respond
- The sixth earthquake in Karachi in 24 hours
- Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Call probably this week, says the White House, in the midst of commercial price talks in a standstill
- US companies say Trump Trade War is hitting production while Dollar is three years to three years old | Trump prices
- India offers an excellent investment opportunity in the aviation sector: PM Modi