In opposed No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton knew that Hed had to be on his best game, but they were small mistakes that cost him a place in the French open quarterfinals of 2025.

Sheltons Serve worked well in the first set. He had Alcaraz on his toes to start the game and set the tone with powerful photos. However, the American blew a 4-1 lead in the Tiebreker set and other set of point opportunities that prevented him from taking an early lead in the game.

In the next set, Shelton had a strong first match, but went 0/6 in breaking point options, so that Alcaraz could take the lead to start the set. Later in the set, Shelton allowed the French open winner from 2024 to break, so that the American brought in a deep 2-0 deficit that he could not dig out.

Again, in the fourth set, Shelton was broken twice, so that he was brought to another difficult place where he could not climb, so that the fourth set dropped 6-4.

These small mistakes resulted in Shelton, which on Sunday 1 June in the round of 16 in men's singles on the French Open from 2025 in Alcaraz. The defending champion defeated the former UF tennis star in four sets 7-6 (10-8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

The last time on the courts, Shelton had his most dominant outing on the French Open 2025. The American defeated Italys Matteo Gigante in straight sets with 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, to mark his deepest run at Roland Garros. The former SEC player of the year came over Sunday game with victories in six of his last eight singles matches in the Pro Circuit.

The defender Alcaraz has been on a hot series lately. The Spaniard came on Sunday with a 30-5 singles record in the Pro Circuit this year, including 20 victories in its last 21 games.

In the third round, Alcaraz faced Damir Dumhur van Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite taking the first two sets with 6-1 each, Alcaraz was for a fight when Dumhur won the third set and led 3-1 in the fourth set. Eventually the resident of El Palmar took control to win the fourth set 6-4 to hit his ticket in the round of 16.

Sunday's competition gave Shelton the opportunity to win his first match against Alcaraz, with the American falling short in their two previous meetings.

The match would start with a first set filled with postures. Shelton took the first game he chose to serve, and then followed Alcaraz by taking the second game. Neither Alcaraz nor Shelton caused a breaking point, with only one breaking point opportunity for the two combined. They continued to maintain a maximum of 6-6, which leads to a tie-graker.

The two kept going back and forth in the tiebraker. Shelton had a 4-1 lead and a handful of set points, but in the end Alcaraz went through to prevail in the Tiebreaker 10-8 and first stated 7-6.

The second set was also tight in the beginning. In the first match, Alcaraz and Shelton were in Deuce and exchanged the advantage before Alcaraz held the American, despite the fact that Shelton had six breaking point options within the game.

They continued to act until Alcaraz led 4-3 in the set. The reigning tournament champion insured the first breaking point of the game and took the remaining two games to win the second set 6-3 and to take a 2-0 lead on the day.

Shelton returned to the game with a strong third set. The resident of Atlanta took his first breaking point of the game to take a 3-1 lead. Alcaraz crawled back and tied the set at four o'clock to put Sheltons back against the wall. The former Gator, however, stepped towards the occasion and took the following two games, including the second successful breaking point of Sheltons in the match.

With a 6-4 third set of victory, Shelton marked his very first Set against Alcaraz and a crucial point to keep his run alive at Roland Garros.

Alcarazs Experience came into play in the fourth set. Although there were signs of frustration of the Spanish star, he kept his calm and dominated. Alcaraz broke Shelton twice in the set to cruise for a 6-4 set and competition profit.

With the result, Shelton record against top 5 opponents in the PRO Tennis Circuit fell to 0-10, with three of those losses on clay courts.

For Alcaraz he will be confronted with the American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals on Wednesday 3 June, while Shelton will rest until the next circuit tournaments that will then lead him to Wimbledon in July.

