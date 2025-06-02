England vs West India: Joe Root becomes the leading ODI Run scorer from Hosts such as Harry Brook's Side Clinch Series | Cricket -Nieuws

Joe Root caught up with Ein Morgan to become the leading scorer of England in Odi Cricket, while the hosts won a three-wicket victory in the West India and the series in Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Army 309 For the victory, England slid to 2-2 and 93-4 After Ben Duckett (0), Jamie Smith (0) and Jos Butler (0) were all out for ducks, but Root continued to exist with his career-best of 166, not to be the first Englishman who passed 7,000 runs in the 50-over format.

West India succeeded in holding England by 312-7, with Alzarri Joseph taking a four-fer, but they were unable to prevent Wortel, who rode Jayden Seales (1-56) to the long border to win the game and series.

England vs West -India, second ODI England 312-7 in 50 overs: Joe Root 166 Not Out, Will Jacks 49; Alzarri Joseph 4-31 West -India 308 All out in 50 overs: Keace Carty 103; Shai Hope 78; Adil Rashid 4-63

Earlier, England had a sad day in the field and spilled four catches, with Kacy Carty (103) who raised his fourth ODI ton after he fell by Duckett while the visitors made a huge turn of their edgbastone thrashing.

Spinner Adil Rashid (4-63) claimed his 412th Wicket, the most by a spinner in England, to help compensate for the sloppy field performance, such as West India skipper Shai Hope (78) and Brandon King (59) also contributed to the Bat.

The third and last ODI will take place on Tuesday 3 June in the Kia Oval, Live On Sky Sports Cricket.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Ben Duckett omitted West -India twice and dropped two early catches in the second ODI



Root's sparkling century leads England to victory

West India started a perfect start after Jayden Seales recently left promoted Opener Smith, while Matthew Forde Duckett saw grabbing on Deep Third, leaving the hosts on 2-2.

Joseph then removed Harry Brook (47) and Buttler (0) in successive overs after the skipper fell against a bouncer in England and played the former captain of the white ball on his stumps.

Root continued nicely and raised his 43rd half century and 18th tons, but Jacob Bethell (17) was stuck by Roston Chase when the hosts lost half of their side – 138-5 – against half.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



A look at the best of Joe Root's record-breaking century, when he became the highest run scorer in England in Odi Cricket



Joseph was sitting Will Jacks (49) LBW painfully his own milestone too short before he has Brydon Carse Top-Rand to be too short the backward square, so that you are endangered for England.

Nevertheless, Root continued, combined with Rashid (10-NO) to lead their side to the victory in what was a suitable ending with the two history makers of England at the fold for the last runs.

Carties Ton helps Windies to competitive score

Earlier, Carse (1-59) was given the breakthrough for England, in which he was 18-year-old Jewel Andrew-the youngest ODI opener for the West Indies-dismiss for a duck after he walked to Jacks with a short cover.

King and Carty shared a 141-run partnership, both players got the most out of 11 and one by Ben Duckett respectively, with Saqib Mahmood who also dropped on 45 later Carty.

King raised his eighth century, but was trapped in the Deep Rashid. In the meantime, after he had brought the West India to 205-3 and with Wickets in his hand, Carty tried to simulate the aggression of his skipper Shai Hope (78), but was stunned by buttler from Will Jacks.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Will Jacks was in the perfect place to take a simple catch to dismiss Jewel Andrew for the opening wicket of England in the second ODI against West India



Rashid Caught Shimron Hetmyer (4) Beenfore and a bad review of the tourists confirmed what England already fourth.

The hosts did much better in the last 10 overs, because Bethell Justin Greaves (22) had caught in a long time and Mahmood twice hit two balls to dismiss forde (1) and Chase (0) cheaply.

Gudakesh motion skipped four borders in one, but was trapped by Wortel – who had previously dropped hope to 73.

Joseph made a Quickfire 10 with a six and a four but was bent by Rashid, while Mahmood had caught hope when England threw the West -Indies over 48 overs with 14 more balls.

Live one -day international cricket



Tuesday 3 June 12.30 pm





Brook: Root gets better with age

England Captain Harry Brook:

“Root – he's only getting better with the age is that boy! It's great to have him in the side. Jacks is also a good batter that can manipulate the field.

“It is the key to have a good batter.

“I think we bent enormously in the Power Play, especially Brydon Carse, but it just didn't control [and we dropped catches].

“The boys are together and that proved today in our performance. We have boys who want to fight for each other. It's great to win.”

Hope: West -India 'fell away' with bat

West -India Captain Shai Hope:

“We certainly did that [lose our way].

“With the position in which we were around the 35-over Mark, we should have set up at least 30 to 40 runs.

“But we just fell away at the end and didn't give ourselves the best chance of dominating the game with the bat.

“I have to recommend the bowlers for the fight they showed to keep us in the game. They fought to the end.”

England versus West Indies White ball luminaires

Always UK and Ireland; All games live on Sky Sports

One-day international series (May-June)

First Odi, Edgbaston: England won 238 runs

Second Odi, Cardiff: England won through three wickets

Third ODI: Tuesday, June 3 (1 p.m.) – The oval

T20 International Series (June)

First T20i: Friday June 6 (6.30 pm) -Chester-le-Street

Friday June 6 (6.30 pm) -Chester-le-Street Second T20i: Sunday, June 8 (2.30 pm) – Bristol

Sunday, June 8 (2.30 pm) – Bristol Third T20i: Tuesday, June 10 (6.30 pm) – Southampton

View the third and final one-day international between England and the West Indies, live on Sky Sports Cricket From 12.30 pm on Tuesday 3 June (first ball, 1 p.m.). Stream cricket with now.