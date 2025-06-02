Sports
England vs West India: Joe Root becomes the leading ODI Run scorer from Hosts such as Harry Brook's Side Clinch Series | Cricket -Nieuws
Joe Root caught up with Ein Morgan to become the leading scorer of England in Odi Cricket, while the hosts won a three-wicket victory in the West India and the series in Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
Army 309 For the victory, England slid to 2-2 and 93-4 After Ben Duckett (0), Jamie Smith (0) and Jos Butler (0) were all out for ducks, but Root continued to exist with his career-best of 166, not to be the first Englishman who passed 7,000 runs in the 50-over format.
West India succeeded in holding England by 312-7, with Alzarri Joseph taking a four-fer, but they were unable to prevent Wortel, who rode Jayden Seales (1-56) to the long border to win the game and series.
England vs West -India, second ODI
England 312-7 in 50 overs: Joe Root 166 Not Out, Will Jacks 49; Alzarri Joseph 4-31
West -India 308 All out in 50 overs: Keace Carty 103; Shai Hope 78; Adil Rashid 4-63
Earlier, England had a sad day in the field and spilled four catches, with Kacy Carty (103) who raised his fourth ODI ton after he fell by Duckett while the visitors made a huge turn of their edgbastone thrashing.
Spinner Adil Rashid (4-63) claimed his 412th Wicket, the most by a spinner in England, to help compensate for the sloppy field performance, such as West India skipper Shai Hope (78) and Brandon King (59) also contributed to the Bat.
The third and last ODI will take place on Tuesday 3 June in the Kia Oval, Live On Sky Sports Cricket.
Root's sparkling century leads England to victory
West India started a perfect start after Jayden Seales recently left promoted Opener Smith, while Matthew Forde Duckett saw grabbing on Deep Third, leaving the hosts on 2-2.
Joseph then removed Harry Brook (47) and Buttler (0) in successive overs after the skipper fell against a bouncer in England and played the former captain of the white ball on his stumps.
Root continued nicely and raised his 43rd half century and 18th tons, but Jacob Bethell (17) was stuck by Roston Chase when the hosts lost half of their side – 138-5 – against half.
Joseph was sitting Will Jacks (49) LBW painfully his own milestone too short before he has Brydon Carse Top-Rand to be too short the backward square, so that you are endangered for England.
Nevertheless, Root continued, combined with Rashid (10-NO) to lead their side to the victory in what was a suitable ending with the two history makers of England at the fold for the last runs.
Carties Ton helps Windies to competitive score
Earlier, Carse (1-59) was given the breakthrough for England, in which he was 18-year-old Jewel Andrew-the youngest ODI opener for the West Indies-dismiss for a duck after he walked to Jacks with a short cover.
King and Carty shared a 141-run partnership, both players got the most out of 11 and one by Ben Duckett respectively, with Saqib Mahmood who also dropped on 45 later Carty.
King raised his eighth century, but was trapped in the Deep Rashid. In the meantime, after he had brought the West India to 205-3 and with Wickets in his hand, Carty tried to simulate the aggression of his skipper Shai Hope (78), but was stunned by buttler from Will Jacks.
Rashid Caught Shimron Hetmyer (4) Beenfore and a bad review of the tourists confirmed what England already fourth.
The hosts did much better in the last 10 overs, because Bethell Justin Greaves (22) had caught in a long time and Mahmood twice hit two balls to dismiss forde (1) and Chase (0) cheaply.
Gudakesh motion skipped four borders in one, but was trapped by Wortel – who had previously dropped hope to 73.
Joseph made a Quickfire 10 with a six and a four but was bent by Rashid, while Mahmood had caught hope when England threw the West -Indies over 48 overs with 14 more balls.
Live one -day international cricket
Tuesday 3 June 12.30 pm
Brook: Root gets better with age
England Captain Harry Brook:
“Root – he's only getting better with the age is that boy! It's great to have him in the side. Jacks is also a good batter that can manipulate the field.
“It is the key to have a good batter.
“I think we bent enormously in the Power Play, especially Brydon Carse, but it just didn't control [and we dropped catches].
“The boys are together and that proved today in our performance. We have boys who want to fight for each other. It's great to win.”
Hope: West -India 'fell away' with bat
West -India Captain Shai Hope:
“We certainly did that [lose our way].
“With the position in which we were around the 35-over Mark, we should have set up at least 30 to 40 runs.
“But we just fell away at the end and didn't give ourselves the best chance of dominating the game with the bat.
“I have to recommend the bowlers for the fight they showed to keep us in the game. They fought to the end.”
England versus West Indies White ball luminaires
Always UK and Ireland; All games live on Sky Sports
One-day international series (May-June)
- First Odi, Edgbaston: England won 238 runs
- Second Odi, Cardiff: England won through three wickets
- Third ODI: Tuesday, June 3 (1 p.m.) – The oval
T20 International Series (June)
- First T20i: Friday June 6 (6.30 pm) -Chester-le-Street
- Second T20i: Sunday, June 8 (2.30 pm) – Bristol
- Third T20i: Tuesday, June 10 (6.30 pm) – Southampton
View the third and final one-day international between England and the West Indies, live on Sky Sports Cricket From 12.30 pm on Tuesday 3 June (first ball, 1 p.m.). Stream cricket with now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/13377705/england-vs-west-indies-joe-root-becomes-hosts-leading-odi-run-scorer-as-harry-brooks-side-clinch-series
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NHL: Placilte Hockey Canada players can return in December.
- Polish Foreign Minister: 'President Putin makes trump's peace efforts and is doing NATO tests
- FBI releases images of “person of interest” in Charlie Kirk shooting. #CharlieKirk #BBCNews
- Unproven Lyme Disease Testing and Treatment is Growing
- “ Like a little brother for me '', Trump Jr. Praise by Charlie Kirk
- The assassination of Charlie Kirk, the rise of political violence and the epidemic of mass fire – Media nation
- From KeronCong to Wassra, the legacy of Hj Waldjinah continued in Menil Ester
- Week 3 Gameday Kickoff: key matchups, teams that surprised us, as well as quotes from the week
- Herentennis announces the autumn schedule for the Baylor Invitational
- With a little aid, an Epiphag's earthquake from the “generations” crisis is spent
- | Opinion | Prime Minister LUS Montenegro meets President XI Jinping – ChinaPortugais American Journal
- President Trump to attend the Yankees match to mark the anniversary of September 11