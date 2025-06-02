Sports
Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor issues a statement for Husker Camp
The Nebraska Cornhuskers organize a camp on Sunday that is supplied by some of their underclass goals, including their only Commit 2027, Trae Taylor.
Taylor is a positioned five -star Quarterback Commit from Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois, who is committed to the Huskers about Illinois, LSU, Texas A&M and others. Taylor has set his sights on this camp for some time because he announced that he would attend it weeks after he had promised himself to the Huskers.
The Husker Commit went on social media to release a statement before competing in the camp on 1 June.
“Great morning to be a husker,” Taylor said on his X account. “I look forward to competing with future Huskers like me. Come show why @huskerfootball is as special when you have time today. If you see me in Lincoln, imagine. Finally, follow Ig account. There are things that I can post there that I can't do here.”
Taylor has made it clear that he hopes that the coaching staff can get an even better feeling than before about how he could fit during his university career at the Cornhuskers. He is also looking to help staff with peer recruitment, while competing in what his largest off-season could be so far.
