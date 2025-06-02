French Open: Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul have put 2 American men in quarterfinals since 1996

Before Frances Tiafoe played a point at this French open, he was not particularly enthusiastic about his surface or his chances in the tournament.



Frances Tiafoe of the US is celebrating the German Daniel Altmaier during their fourth round race of the French Tennis Open, in the Roland-Garros Stadium, in Paris, Sunday 1 June 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (AP/Lindsey Wasson) Frances Tiafoe of the US is celebrating the German Daniel Altmaier during their fourth round race of the French Tennis Open, in the Roland-Garros Stadium, in Paris, Sunday 1 June 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (AP/Lindsey Wasson) Paris (AP) earlier Frances Tiafoe played a point on this French openHe was not very enthusiastic about his surface or his chances in the tournament.

Last tournament on Clay, which I am really enthusiastic about, Tiafoe said on the eve of the Grand Slam event in Roland-Garros. And then we come to the real things, the grass and the summer hard courts where tennis is really important.

Can now have a different point of view.

The 15th placed Tiafoe went to the quarterfinals at the French Open for the first time with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Daniel Altmaier of Germany on Sunday evening and joined in 12th placed Tommy Paul To place a few American men in the round of eight.

It's the first time The country placed more than one man in the quarterfinals Since 1996 in Paris, when Jim Courier and Pete Sampras did it together. Zero Men from the United States had been brought into every year since Andre Agassi in 2003.

The key for Tiafoe?

He played hard-court tennis on a clay dish, he said.

And Tiafoe who celebrated his victory by shouting an expression twice that cannot be quoted here, but recorded the words that let's and go did without dropping a set.

Quite a turn for a man whose big-stike tennis suffered long from the slow red clay. He started his French open career with a 0-6 record before he had his first victory in 2022 and one last year.

On clay I get a little more passive than on other surfaces, because the court does not help me play as quickly as I would like, Tiafoe said twice a semi -final on the hard courts of the US Open, where fast shots are rewarded and the loud crowds and fierce lights have his best to bring forward. Patience is something I struggle with.

However, look at him now.

And listen to something else that he said when he met reporters a little more than a week ago, with a touch of his usual sense of humor: in general I am a big believer, it can all change in a week. When I am against it, it seems that I am starting to produce my best tennis, because if I want to continue to live the life I want to live.

Tiafoe, a 27-year-old from Maryland, added: when I'm ready to go, I don't go to the third round alone, I can start running. I really feel that I can beat someone on a specific day.

Of course he also wants more.

Quarterfinales is not everything, all, Tiafoe said.

Next is a matchup on Tuesday against no. 8 Lorenzo Musetti from Italy, who defeated no. 10 Holger Rune van Denmark with 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Last year Musetti won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games on Roland-Garros and reached his first Grand Slam-Halve Final in Wimbledon.

Four American women play in the fourth round Monday: No. 2 Coco Gauff, no. 3 Jessica Pegula and no. 7 Madison Keys against Hailey Baptiste in a meeting with All-us.

Paul, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open in 2023, was never really worried on Sunday during his 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory against 25th placed Alexei Pofyrin from Australia in less than two hours. Paul is a 28-year-old who grew up in North Carolina and is now going against number 2 Carlos Alcaraz from Spain, the title defender who passed no. 13 Ben Shelton of the US 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

It is clear that Paul said about Alcaraz, the man can play great tennis here.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the APS tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/autthor/howard-fendrich. More AP -Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.