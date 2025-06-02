The Philadelphia Flyers have not signed three of their prepared prospects by the deadline and now they have hit an unlimited free desk, free to draw with an NHL organization or another hockey team.

The flyers had on Sunday until 5:00 pm to secure the services of three prospects and they have the deadline come and go without locking in one of the three for a deal. Those three prospects are defenders Carter Sotheran, Matteo Mann and Brian Zanetti.

When an NHL team draws up a player, depending on which competition that player has been selected, they have a certain timeline to match an entry-level contract or otherwise their exclusive signing rights will lapse. It could be the two-year timeline that players from the CHL have, or the four-year NCAA players and players of European competitions should sign with their NHL teams, or it could never go as it is with Russian players.

The most controversial (if we can even call it) is certainly Carter Sotheran. The soon, in 20-year-old defender of the WHLS Portland Winterhawks, was seen as a very solid prospect to get in the fifth round of the NHL design of 2023. He was a good blueler in transition and had a generally well -completed sense of the game. Unfortunately he has just plated since he was set up. Sotheran followed his 40-point design+1 season with able to secure only six goals and 33 points in 66 games last season. Tie in that he made no impression on Flyers coaches in Development Camp last summer and he has a kind of heart issue, it would probably be a longshot that the flyers would use a contract spot on him.

Sotheran certainly has the tools to eliminate a career that are not much 6-foot-4, right-handed defenders who do not have skating as a weakness are available at a young age, but it is not at Philadelphia.

Another prospect that will no longer be tied to the flyers is Matteo Mann of the Qmjhls Saint John Sea Dogs. Mann is a colossal 6-foot-6, 234-pound Blueliner that was taken in the seventh round of the NHL design of 2023. It was the last choice of that design class led by Michkov and the Flyers threw one in Mann to see if he could stay with that size as a decent professional player.

And well, he scored 14 points in 56 games in a non-spinner Sea Dogs team this season. Did not know for sure what the flyers expected from him, because he never really scored before he had five points in 45 games during his concept year, but Mann is likely to play for a USports team in Canada and his Grade, which was funded by CHL, obtains.

And finally, his 22-year-old Brian Zanetti, who was set up all the way back during the NHL design of 2021 in the fourth round. The 6-foot-3 defender (there is a theme here) was taken from the Swiss junior competitions after scoring on a decent clip and after his selection his selection went to North America to play for two seasons with the Ohls Peterborough Petes. He didn't really score there, with 38 points in 103 total games. But since then he has been able to get around Sick in the top Swiss division in the National League with the SCL Tigers. Again, not as a score, but it is not a small achievement to play a well -deserved piece of time for one of the more underrated competitions in Europe. And for this coming season he is back in his youth club, HC Lugano, for the first time for their top team. That rocks.

Of the three we can only see the flyers that Sotheran run have a chance to come back to bite them. As mentioned, he has decent tools and if he has just found a role in the team that he then plays, it might be an AHL contract somewhere where he can develop steadily and in the future he can be a depth player for 100 or so games.

But the flyers already have such a logjam on the blue line -deep graph. In addition to the NHL, there are already players such as Hunter McDonald, Helge Grans, Adam Ginning, Ethan Samson and Ty Murchison, who will have a place with the Ahls Lehigh Valley Phantoms. And that is not even mentioned that Oliver Bonk is coming to make his professional debut next season. If the flyers add some more experienced voices (maybe Louie Belledio will return) and Murchison is in the Echl, that is every place that is explained. Could you claim that Sotheran is at least worth a contract to stay with the lecture Royals to find some sort of foot in pro hockey? Maybe. But it would also count against the limit of the Flyers 50 contract and if they sign all their limited free agents, they have 45 contracts before they add someone else this summer.

All in all it is no harm and not a mistake.