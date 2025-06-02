Sports
ICC introduces important rule changes to balance cricket and improve the safety of players
The International Cricket Council (ICC) rolls out important updates for playing conditions and is set to get into force from June 2025 for test matches and July 2025 for White-Ball Games. These changes are intended to tackle long -term issues, such as the dominance of Batsmen in ODIs and the fairness of concussion.
Single-Ball Rule in ODIs
One of the most striking changes is the revision of the ball line in ODIs. Two new balls are currently being used, one of each downfall of the innings.
From July 2025, while two balls are still used for the first 34 overs, the field team will then select one of them used for the remaining 16 overs (3550). This shift has been designed to re-introduce the reverse swing, a skill that was taken under the two-ball system.
The ICC explained, “There will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for overs 35 to 50. The chosen ball will be used at both ends for the remainder of the match (unless it needs to be changed). In a match reduced To 25 Overs or Less per Side Before the First Innings Commits, Each Team Shall have only one new ball for its innings. “
This movement is expected to level the playing field between bat and ball, especially in the death overs, where bowlers have struggled with harder, less responsive balls.
Stricter Compussion -Replacement rules
The ICC has also tightened the brain replacement protocols of the concussion. Teams must now mention five designated replacements before a match: one Wicketkeeper, one batter, one seam bowler, one spinner and one all -rounder. This ensures transparency and prevents tactical abuse of the rule.
In rare cases where a replacement also suffers a concussion, the ICC stated: “Under an exceptional and rare circumstance, in which a replacement concussion player is served and replaced, the competition referee will treat the situation and consider a replacement outside the five nominated replacement players.
Implementation time line and exceptions
The new rules do not apply to the upcoming final of World Test Championship (WTC) between Australia and South Africa. Instead, they will come into effect from the next WTC cycle, starting with the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh test in Galle on June 17. Witte-Ball changes will debut in the same series, whereby ODIS will take on the new ball rule from 2 July and T20is from 2 July.
Small adjustments and future updates
Additional tweaks on boundaries of the border and the Decision Review System (DRS) are expected, although the details still have to be announced. These changes follow recent controversies, such as teams that operate during stump reviews.
Why these changes matter
The two-ball rule in ODIs had taken the game heavily crooked in favor of Batsmen, reducing the role of reverse swing. By returning to a single ball later in the innings, the ICC hopes to restore the balance. In the meantime, the stricter concussion protocols are aimed at standardizing substitutions and comprehensive disputes.
These updates mark a crucial shift in Krekels Landschap, with priority to fairness, player safety and traditional sports skills. Both fans and players will keep a close eye on to see their impact on the game.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/news-feed-page/icc-introduces-major-rule-changes-to-balance-cricket-and-enhance-player-safety-01jwpj3b7eaa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ABC, ESPN Air Boos of Trump, refuses to bow to censorship at US Open
- Boris Johnson would never be welcome in the reform, explains the party leader
- Champions Macao: Benedikt Duda starts against Pucar
- Weighing the possibility of Xi Jinping and Putin
- Trump's United States's open visit has led to hoots, long security lines
- 'Everyone is Karyakarta': PM Modi is sitting in the last row in Sansad Karyashala in Delhi, delighted Kishan shares the photo
- Size 3.2 earthquakes near Blazanton, Alamida Province, California, USA
- Water announcing Rlyx to Peshawar on Imran was reactive
- Donald Trumps Us Us Open Appearance attracts a mixed reaction, causes delay
- Russia, China, India joins India against Kim against Trump in Beijing
- Russia attacks Kyiv government building
- No. 13 Gorillas Fall to No. 19 Bronchos, 27-24