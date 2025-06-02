Reinforcements in the line of defense, Dynamic Freshman Running Back Highlight Ohio States 2025 Class of Summer Enrollees

Calling the Football Recrests Board that register in January early registering registrations are increasingly becoming the wrong name every year.

In the state of Ohio, registration in January became the norm for incoming first -year students, since 21 members of OHIO Staten 2025 were recruitment class on campus for spring practice. Add the six transfers that came to the Buckeyes in January, and Ohio State had 27 registrations in the middle of the year (the middle of the year in an Academic Jaarssee).

That said, Ohio State still has a class of summer registrations that come to the team this week to fill in the Buckeyes 2025 selection. This year the harvest of summer registrations is the other five members of Ohio States 2025 Recruiting Class Plus at least one first-year Walk-On and five more transfer additions.

While the newest buckeyes find their way to Columbus to become a member of the team for summer training and their careers in Ohio State, we look at what Ohio states that 2025 Summer Enrollees can bring this season and then to the Buckeyes.

Atkinson, Roy and Sitanilei Bolster Defensive Line



The most striking Van Ohio is the summer additives in terms of his projected impact this season is easy Beau Atkinson. The defensive end of North Carolina is a likely starter who, in the worst case, will be a fixture in the edge rotation of Buckeyes. After recording 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 bags for UNC last year, Atkinson is the most proven defensive Lineman on the Roster and a well -rounded the Whos is able to be a difference on every down.

Much less is expected that first -year defensive Linemen Maxwell Roy or Epi Sitanilei will have an immediate impact in 2025, although Roy is a state champion wrestler who is likely to project to play nose equipment for the buckeyes, is a player to watch because of the Buckeyes lack of depth at defensive tackle. It remains unclear who Kayden McDonald will make a backup this season of Kayden McDonald at Nose Tackle, so Roy a four-star recruitment from St. Josephs Prep by Marvin Harrison Jr. recognition would quickly climb the depth card if he performs well in the front season camp.

Sitanilei, a late rising recruit that turns Ohio State from UCLA during the signing day, will probably need a year to fill and develop his skills before hell is ready to fight before playing time. That said, he is an intriguing prospect for a defense that is expected to combine fronts more under the new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, because Sitanilei projects as the most suitable to play as an edge-race outside of Linebacker.

A turbo boost to run back



One that falls back from Ohio states that the recruitment class 2025 has already received attention, because Bo Jackson immediately played with his performance with his performance this spring. But Jackson is not even the highly ranked run in the Buckeyes 2025 class.

That distinction is from Anthony Turbo Rogers, which was arranged as the number 5 that ran back and no. 97 General prospect in the 247Sports Composite. The highest rated recruitment among the summer registrations in Ohio States, Rogers became a Buckeye after a strong effort by OSU who coach Carlos Lockyn Rent to turn Rogers away from Alabama, his home state school.

An explosive athlete that was timed at 4.48 seconds in the 40-Yard Dash, Rogers is a small but Shifty Slasher who is also an excellent receiver from the back field and opens that he could be a Curtis Samuel-like weapon that also plays a final receiver. The prospects with that kind of hybrid skills that have not always been selected in the state of Ohio in recent years Evan Pryor, Mookie Cooper, Jaelen Gill and Demario McCall are all examples of players of players who offered similar attributes who never played large roles for the Buckeyns, but there are.

Jackson's earlier registration gave him a lead over Rogers to be Ohio, no. 3 who is running back this season behind James Peoples and CJ Donaldson, but Rogers should not be pronounced as a player who could also push a role in this year, given his big play capacity in a running unity that did not have a proven hitter hitter.

Lennon, Woods are development perspectives to look at



Participate in Roy, Rogers and Sitanilei as June arrangements in the first-year students of Ohio are four-star in the State tight end Brody Lennon and three-star cornerback Jordyn Woods. Neither of them will probably play important snaps this year, but both are intriguing prospects to pay attention to the future.

Lennon is a well -completed tight end that sparkled and both a blocker and the recipient, while he also plays on the defense and occasionally runs out of the back field. He is probably not a way to playing time as a first-year student with Max Klare, Will Kacmarek, Jelani Thurman and Bennett Christian who leads the depth card, but in the future he could be a versatile possession for the Buckeyes with his ability to play both tight and H-back.

Woods stands out to size alone, because he has a rare height for a cornerback on 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds. The lowest rated prospect in Ohio is 2025 class as the 1,145E ranked recruit in the 247Sports CompositeWoods is a project that needs time to develop before they have a serious urge to play time in Ohio States Loaded Cornerback Room. But his physical qualities give him upside down as a player who could help the Buckeyes to replace their current 6-foot-2 starting cornerback, Davison Igbinosun, after this year.

Depth additions at Quarterback, specialist and attacking line



While the line of defense was the only position where Ohio State wanted to add an immediate starter during the Spring Transfer window, the Buckeyes buckeyes came from the spring and also sought more depth on the offensive line, a fourth fair Quarterback, a back -up kicker and a back -up long snapper, and they also focused their oh -state on those needs.

The One Summer-Enrollee Transfer other than Atkinson who could insist on a runway on a runway is Jackson Courville, who proved that he proved a high-level kicker by making 26 of 34 field goals in Ball State in two years. But Hed has to take the track away from Jayden Fielding, who are still seen as the Buckeyes probably a starter after he ended strongly last season, despite fighting through a hip injury.

RELATED Staatskicker of Ohio Jayden Fielding self -confident and healthy after fighting through hip injury in 2024

Ohio State actually wanted to add two attacking rulers during the Spring Transfer window, but had to settle for only one West Virginia Transfer Justin Terry after he had missed the transfensive offensive Tackle goals Jaden Ball (who switched from Purdue to Minnesota) and Sam Houston State). Terry, who did not play as a mountain climber in his only season, will probably not see much playing time in his first year as a Buckeye, but the 6-foot-6, 330-pound PickeringTon-Indoner can play both Tackle and guard and give the Ohio State 15 Scholarship Offensive Luden, which means that it is only a short of the target number of 16 stocks.

Initially, it seemed as if Ohio State might not find a fourth fair Quarterback, but made a late addition on May 20 with the dedication of former Houston Christian Quarterback Eli Brickhandler. There is no expectation that BrickHandler will be a little more than Ohio states the fourth Quarterback, given that last season he only completed 49.4% of his passes at the level of FCS, but he adds the emergency depth behind Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair in the same way in the same way.

Colleague Summer Enrollee Jaystin Gwinn, the son of former Ohio State Safety Anthony Gwinn, also adds depth to the Quarterback room of Buckeyes as a Walk-On, although it is uncertain whether Gwinn will remain in the long term, because Ohio State could also play that he could also play a broader receiver or defensive.

Ohio State also needed a second long snapper after the departure of Morrow Evans (who switched to UCLA) and found one by bringing in Grant Grant Mills from North Carolina. John Ferlmann stays in line to be Ohio, states for a third year starting snapper, but this year Mills will be the next man with a chance to possibly replace Ferlmann as a starter next year.