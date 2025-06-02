French Open Summary: Aryna Sabalenkas Tennis Evolution sees her through Roland Garros

Follow the Athletics French Open Coverage

How one match showed the importance of a plan B

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka went in a Sunday meeting with Amanda Anisimova with a 2-5 head-to-head record, and after having lost three of their four meetings on Clay.

In theory that the American No. 16 seeds brought a pretty big advantage. But four of those five Anisimova victories came before Sabalenka had become a Grand SLAM champion and more importantly, the versatile player she is today.

Sabalenka offered a memory of that evolution for a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 victory to reach the quarterfinals. It became strong in the first set when Anisimova returned from 5-2 to a few breaking points at 5-5, but Sabalenka turned out to be too good. She had too much variation for Anisimova, who could more or less match her strength, but the kind of plan B misses that Sabalenka now has.

In the decisive match of the first set, with Anisimova who served on 5-6, Sabalenka used a drop shot to draw a missed forehand from her opponent for 15-15. Later in the game, Anisimova constructed a few points one of them the breaking point from which Sabalenka finally took the set with calmness and precision and Sabalenka dragged out of position. In both a Drop-shot with a high margin would have been a safe way to end the point. But Anisimova only had a powerful earth pricking in her closet, and she missed them both and lost the set.

In her press conference afterwards, Sabalenka spoke about the importance of guiding her opponent. As much as I could, I tried to change the rhythm to her, she said.

I think I did reasonably well, and in general I remained really aggressive. Those small moments (of variation) help me a lot to put extra pressure on her. Shell Play Zheng Qinwen for a place in the semi -final.

Charlie Eccleshare

How Carlos Alcaraz showed off his sportiness

Every player who took a point when they know deep down that a referee or a line judge has made the wrong call, has to take a look at some video from Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz did not like a call on a Shelton -Serve during the first set. He complained to the referee of the chair that the ball had checked the net, but did not come anywhere. Shelton offered to play the point again. Alcaraz rejected him.

A set later was the Alcarazs Wall to Live Tennisetiquette in a way that do so few players. Early in the second set, Shelton shot a passing shot on Alcaraz. Alcaraz jumped out and somehow made the volley when his racket flew out of his hand. The referee of the chair gave him the point. Alcaraz said no. He knew that his racket had made contact with the ball after he had left his hand, which is against the rules of tennis. He gave Shelton the point.

Too much class of Carlitos, who gave the point to Ben Shelton after he told the chair referee that he did not have his racket in his hand when contact was made with the ball #Roland garros pic.twitter.com/ctch7lrmq Roland-Garros (@RolandGarros) June 1, 2025

I would feel guilty, I didn't say anything about that, said Alcaraz. I have to be honest with myself and with everyone I play

He said that is what tennis is or should be.

This kind of thing happens a lot in tennis. Here is a simple rule that would solve many problems for players: be cool.

Matt Futterman

How a player has stored three match points with a new goal

For an input of how much aggressive no. 13 Seed Elina Svitolina plays today, view the third match point she has saved against last year, Jasmine Paolini.

Svitolina had already saved two match points. She served 4-5 in the second set, went on the front foot in one of them; In the other, Paolini went for Brak and made a casual mistake. The third was the most difficult. The set had gone to a tiebreak and Paolini served at 6-5. After he had seen the serve, Svitolina took his way forward and then tore a forehand in the line that Paolini could only float as a reaction. Svitolina, who had anticipated that kind of ball, removed a backhand winner to keep herself alive. Svitolina hit a total of 37 winners in the game and squeezed that tiebreak 8-6 to level the game on one set.

From there she continued to attack 6-1 and drove home in the decision maker. Once considered a relatively safe player, Svitolina called the aggression and it has led she played some of the best tennis of her career. Paolini has seen it closer than most: Svitolina came back from a set against her in Australian Open this year, and won the last set there 6-0.

Next for Svitolina, a quarterfinals are Tuesday against the four -time champion Swiatek, who defeated Svitolina two years ago in the same phase of Wimbledon.

This defeat will happen to Paolini a bit. I had my chances, and I didn't know, maybe I could play one match point better, but at the same time a great player, Paolini said in a press conference after the game.

She played very well.

Charlie Eccleshare

Can Zheng Qinwen remind the world that she too is a Roland Garros champion?

Iga Witek is the only Roland Garros champion left in the draw or is she?

Witek did not win the last ladies tennis final on these Clay Courts: Zheng Qinwen did it and defeated Witek on his way to Olympic gold in singles last summer. She remains the only player who defeated Witek here since 2021, and she runs the site with the Swagger of a champion.

Zheng survived Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday to set up a quarterfinals with Sabalenka, the player she defeated in Rome last month. There is no doubt that this is her tennis sound at the moment.

I still remember how often I fall on the floor last year, she said after the Samsonova victory, which she celebrated with the kind of backward collapse normally associated with Grand Slam titles.

Even today I still remember the Olympic Games -moment on the field. I say to myself during the game, keep fighting, just keep going, don't look at the score and show what will happen. '

With that attitude and her recent memories of the overthrow of Sabalenka for the first time in her career, Zheng is perhaps a very difficult for the world no. 1.

Matt Futterman

