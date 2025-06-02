Photo by Shaughn Butts / Postmedia

Article content This is the best Edmonton Oilers team in thirty-five years.

Article content If they win, this is perhaps the best in thirty-seven the fact that they would also have back-to-back finals on their CV. So the best since Wayne Gretzky owned this city. Nevertheless, the National Hockey League does not give the primary architect of this year's club enough credit. And that must change.

Article content That and more in this edition of 9 Things 9. A few people seemed upset that Connor McDavid de Clarence Campbell -Trophy hit Thursday on Thursday. I don't get the problem. Toronto players have not touched it in decades. 8. The oilers have home ice cream in the final. The schedule: Game One is that Edmonton is Wednesday 4 June. Game Two is Friday, June 6. If necessary, Game Five would be 14 June and Game Seven 20 June. 7. According to Oilers-broadcaster Bob Stauffer, since the WHA merged with the NHL in 1979-80, Edmonton has more Stanley Cup Finals performances (nine) than any other Canadian franchise. Montreal has four, Calgary and Vancouver Three. Ottawa once achieved the dance. 6. Jeff Skinner became the oldest player in the history of Oilers on Thursday who scored their first Playoffs goal from Stanley Cup. Skinner was thirty -three years and thirteen days. The old record was held by defender Stave Staios who scored in 2006 after thirty -two years and two hundred ninety -nine days.

Article content 5. Another nice piece of Oilers and Stanley Cup History: Kris Knoblauch is the first coach since 1970 to go to the Stanley Cup Finals in his first two seasons in the National Hockey League. The man who did it earlier was none other than the legendary father Scotty by Stan Bowmans in St. Louis of 1968-1970. 4. Second violation of a bank boss is only being a part of a fan. It comes with the territory. But it is difficult to set up a serious argument with what Kris Knoblauch has achieved in his first two campaigns (not even two full years, remember). His talent because he can push the right buttons exactly at the right time is creepy. And it gets better when it is bigger. The Edmonton Oilers Win-Loss Record under Knoblauch in Play-Off's competitions four to seven stands on an amazing 18-2. 3. I recently had a conversation with one of my older brothers about winning championships. Glen scored the winning goal (in OT) that the Swift Current sent Midget Legionnires to Nationals (then called the Wrigleys) in 1976. I scored twice in the provincial last game of the game that I played in a decade later, only we lost. As a result, he and I remember those two experiences very differently. So in a small way I can deal with how the oilers, who were lost in the final the year before, are driven to a different result. You never leave that loss completely.

Article content 2. Like a much younger man I broke my arm while playing hockey. The break was only a shadow above the wrist. It was bad luck, my own player met me, but in a similar way with how Zach Hyman was met by Mason Marchment. No bone displacement in my case. I didn't need any operation. But I still missed five weeks of action and then played three more with a playcast. I wasn't the same for the rest of the year. So I have no surprise that Hyman is ready for the season. The end result is a real shame and a loss for the club for sure. Butit gives another player (s) the opportunity to perform and make a difference in his absence. Who could be in the end? 1. The three finalists for the Jim Gregory Award from 2025 were announced a while. The general manager of the year is decided by a vote of a forty-two member Panel of GMS, managers and media members. And the price has always been awarded based on the results until the end of the regular season. This year's nominees are Kevin Cheveldayoff from Winnipeg, Bill Zito from Florida and Jim Nill van Dallas. Mr. Nill was nominated for three years in a row. Now I mean no lack of respect for one of these men. They all earn candidates based on the qualifications while they are sitting today. Mr. Zitos team The Florida Panthers is this campaign in the final. And they have no control over the rules for the price.

Article content But what exactly do we pay here? I mean, it's not the primary task of a general manager to win this competition? Yet only one of the last seven winners of the Jim Gregory took home the Stanley Cup that season. That was Joe Sakic in Colorado in 2022. George McPhee, Don Sweeney, Lou Lamoriello (twice) and Jim Nill (now three times, as mentioned) were all rewarded, despite the fact that they finally failed. Of course, having a great NHL regular season is totally super and all. But in the end it means nothing. Ask the players from the other side who should see the winners hoist. Mr. Nill is an excellent and generally respected executive power. But he is unable to get his team past the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals twice in back-to-back attempts. But has there been a voice for Ken Holland, who conquered Dallas last season, or for Stan Bowman who eliminated the stars this year? No. Crickets for Edmonton of the voting panel. But it is not even them what I am aiming for a finger.

Article content Don't get me wrong. Brian Burke had a great idea when he came up with this prize when he was at the competition. I just have a hard time imagining that he meant that the second, third or fourth recognizes best. This should not be a participation in the action vintage. And Canadian readers of a certain vintage get the reference. The two finalists for this year and every Jim Gregory Award have to be the people whose teams are in the Stanley Cup Finals: And in 2025 those boys are Bill Zito and Stan Bowman. Now on bluesky @kurtleavins.bsky.social. I also find me on threads @kleavins, twitter @kurtleavins, Instagram at Leavinson hockey and Mastodon [email protected]. This article is not generated. Recently at the cult Staples: The physical lead that Evander Kane provides in the Edmonton Oilers Leavins: The Edmonton Oilers hits their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals Leavins: The Oilers push the Dallas stars on the edge in Game 4 Staples: Stan Bowmans Mystery Men In memory of Bruce McCurdy, 1955-2025. Don't miss the news that you should know Edmontonjournal.comAnd Edmontonsun.comto your bookmarks and Register here for our newsletters.

