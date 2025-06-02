



The Gophers football program delivered five obligations to the recruitment class 2026 on Sunday. For each recruitment, Minnesota received an official visit from the prospect and then an oral obligation before he could see other schools, including a handful of Big ten -Competition later this month. Two attacking rulers were the first to participate in the class of the following years during the American big official visit weekend in Dinkytown. Mataalii Benjamin, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound Tackle from Lehi, Utah, Koos Minnesota about more than 15 offers, including Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma State and Washington. The three -star perspective is the second commit of Utah, a state that is usually unused by the Gophers. He had planned other visits with Nebraska, Arkansas and Utah. Daniel McMorris, a 6-5, 255-pound tackle from Norman, Okla., Choose the you above more than 20 offers, including Wisconsin, Kansas State, Iowa State, Stanford and Oregon State. The three-star perspective was planned to visit K-State and ISU. Benjamin and McMorris are the third and fourth attacking rulers in the classroom. Four-star Andrew Trout of Cold Spring joined last year, and three-star Gavin Meier from Janesville, Wis. Itself in the group this spring. The U then added three defensive players. Angel Luciano III, a 6-3, 225-pound Linebacker from Harrisbugh, Pa., Brought Minnesota over a group of Big Ten competition, including Michigan State, Wisconsin, Indiana and Maryland, as well as Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and others. He was planning to go to the Spartans and Bearcats soon. The three-star recruit is the second linebacker in the class of 2026 and joins Hudson Dunn from Peoria, Ariz. Aaden Aytch, noted on 6-4 and 220 pounds from Lafayette, Ind., Turned his effort from northern illinois to the Gophers. The three-star defensive ending with a 6-7 span to Minnesota before planned visits in Iowa, Kentucky, Purdue and Michigan State later in June. Anthony Charles, a 6-5, 200-pound Rand Rusher from McDonald, Pa., Choose De Gophers about offers from Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State and others. With a wingspan that approached 7 feet, Charles had planned visits with the badgers and Nittany Lions before he faded on campus this weekend. Minnesotas Class now has a total of 15 commitments for next season. Originally published: June 1, 2025 at 12:41 pm CDT

