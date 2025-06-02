



Topshot – US Frances Tiafoe celebrates after winning his gentlemen Singles match against Germany … More Daniel Altmaier on day 8 of the French Open Tennis Tournament at the Suzanne-Lenglen District Court in the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on 1 June 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP) (photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP Vicp Via VIY image) AFP via Getty images After completing his victory over the fourth round at Daniel Altmaier in Roland Garros, the American Frances Tiafoe shouted at the crowd, let F-King go. Let's go. Tiafoe and Tommy Paul are the first American men in the French open quarterfinals since Andre Agassi in 2003 and the first American duo since Pete Sampras Jim Courier beat Jim Courier in the quarters in 1996 – but the question is: how far can she go? No American Man has won an important title at the US Open in 2003 since Andy Roddick, and no American man has won Roland Garros since Agassi in 1999. We have to bring a few American men to win some Majors, and that would make it for me, much more interesting than Tiafoe, Tommy Paul [can win] John Mcenroe said on a TNT call with reporters prior to the tournament. We have never had that problem with the women, but we certainly have it with the men, and I think that has been a real problem for us. Ben Shelton has been Mcenroes Top Pick to win a major for the American men, but if that happens, it will probably be on a hard court. The large serving left -handed from Atlanta this year reached the semi -final of the Australian Open and of the US Open in 2023. Shelton lost to title defender Carlos Alcaraz in four tough sets in the quarters in Roland Garros, and now no. 12 will come across Paul at number 2 Alcaraz in the last eight. Alcaraz is 4-2 against Paul and won their only meeting on red clay in the quarters of the Olympic Games of 2024, 6-3, 7-6 (7). On Sunday, Paul defeated the Australian Alexei Pofyrin 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour, 52 minutes, a much shorter time than he needed in five sets against Marton Fucsovics and Karen Khachanov. “I enjoy it a lot,” Paul said then asked About competing on clay. It was nice to achieve a starting win today, to give the body a little rest. I mean, as much as I love the five -sets, I certainly like the three -way letters a little better. I'm just excited for more competitions. Paul has now reached the last eight on three of the four Majors and continues to the semi-final on the Australian Open in 2023 and the quarters in Wimbledon in 2024. The 28-year-old is only the ninth American man in the open era and only active American to go to Grand Slam Quartaal on all three surfaces. He joins Agassi, Michael Chang, Jimmy Connors, Courier, Vitas Gerulaitis, Brian Gottfried, Mcenroe and Sampras.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamzagoria/2025/06/02/john-mcenroe-calls-lack-of-american-tennis-success-a-problem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos