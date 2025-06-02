Westlock U10 Hockey player selected for prestigious tournament





The ten-year-old Nash brand from Westlock was selected by Team Brick Alberta to participate in the upcoming Brick Invitational Youth Hockey Tournament in Edmonton from 30 June to 6 July. The Brick Invitational is organized every year with 14 teams from all over North America in West Edmonton Mall and offers part of the top hockey talent for 9 and 10-year-olds on the entire continent. “It feels good and (my teammates) appreciate that I made it,” says Nash. “I am excited but a bit nervous.” Nash has been playing hockey for three years and is a proven target scorer. One of Nash's favorite memories of the game is a tournament that he played in Las Vegas last year, where his team won gold and scored the winner in the extension. Four from Nash's teammates from the team who played in Vegas were also selected to participate in the Brick Invitational. Connor McDavid is Nash's favorite player because of his play skills. Various players from National Hockey League have participated in the brick hockey program, including Ryan Ngent-Hopkins, Steven Stamkos, Morgan Reilly, Brent Seabroook and PK Subban. “From the brick grid (NASH) is the only one who really comes from our area,” says Chris Brand, Nash's father. “The only other child who has made the brick team from the Westlock area that I know is Jaden Senkoe and that was a few years ago.” Senkoe, born in Westlock in 2001, is currently playing in France with third Division team Villard-de-Lans, who also played for the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and Mount Royal University in Calgary. Various hockey players from Westlock have played in the NHL, including Kyle Chipchura, Brent Regner, Greg Polis and Rollie Boutin and Gift McNally who is currently playing professionally for the Tulsa Oilers in the East Coast Hockey League. Team Brick Alberta plays several matches at the tournament against teams from Manitoba, Chicago, Toronto, Pennsylvania, Montreal and Connecticut. The tournament is structured in a Round-Robin format with the top teams that continue to a play-off system with three rounds that eventually lead to the final. Nash was selected from a pole of 120 of the best young players in Alberta who fight 17 places, making his performance all the more impressive. “Nash Brand was fantastic with the try -out,” said Team Brick General Manager Jason Ncholetts in a press release after the selection of Nash. “He not only showed that he has the ability to be a top hockey perspective, but also showed great leadership and passion on and outside the ice.”

