



Barcelona wants to sign Arsenal -midfielder Thomas Partey, Liverpool is ready to make an offer for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, while Everton Eye Brighton's Matt O'Riley. Barcelona have opened conversations with Arsenal and Ghana -midfielder Thomas Partey, 31, about a free transfer when his contract ends in June. (Sun)” external Liverpool prepare a formal offer Bournemouths Hungary left back Milos Kerkez, 21, who has already agreed to the move and is appreciated by the cherries on more than 40 meters. (Givemesport)” external Liverpool have failed with two offers for Bayer Leverkusen's The German playmaker Florian Wirtz, 22, and perhaps England can offer Harvey Elliott, 22, and Jarell Quansah, 22, in partial change. (Kicker via Mirror)” external Manchester City have opened conversations with Lyon about a deal for the 21-year-old French midfielder Rayan Cherki. (Mail)” external Manchester City have chosen to record James McATEE in their team for the club World Cup that could open the door for the 22-year-old Englishman to go Manchester United. (Mirror)” external Nottingham Forest have conversations about signing a trio of Brazilians of Boneafogo -Center-back Jair Cunha, 20, striker Igor Jesus, 24 and 22-8-year-old left back Cuiabano. (Mail)” external Ipswich and England Under-21pit Liam Delap, 22, has the first part of his medical proceedings about a move Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)” external Everton are interested in Brighton -midfielder Matt O'RiLey, 24, but are not sure if the Seagulls will sell the Denmark International (Sky Sports)” external Former Napoli“ Chelsea And Juventus Boss Maurizio Sarri, 66, is almost back for a second spell like Lazio Head coach. (Fabrizio Romano)” external Inter Milan Manager Simone Inzaghi, 49, will make a decision on Wednesday before Wednesday about whether or not to accept an offer to be Al-Hilal Boss on time to lead the Saudi Pro League side at the FIFA Club World Cup this month. (Rudy came in)” external Barcelona Sports director Deco said they are not looking for a new striker after the left with Sports Sweden Vooruit Viktor Gyokeres, 26, which is also followed by both Arsenal And Manchester United. (And was through Spiegel)” external Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 33, says that he is “not worried” about his position BarcelonaAlthough they are linked to Espanyol's Spain Stopper Joan Garcia, 24. (Forbes)” external

