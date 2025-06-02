World No. 1 Jannik Sinner heads the French schedule of the gentlemen on Monday, while he wants to hit his ticket to the quarterfinals. Sinner is confronted with no. 17 Seed Andrey Rublev in the Roland Garros Night session, which starts at 2.15 pm et. The newest French Opends list Sinner list as a favorite of -2100 (risk $ 2,100 to win $ 100), while Rublev is a +1000 underdog. Those matchs of the fourth round of the men, with three other games on Monday. No. 3 Seed Alexander Zverev (-830) is confronted with Tallon Greek Spoor, no. 6 Seed Novak Djokovic (-1100) Faces Cameron Norrie and no. 5 Seed Jack Draper (-1100) Faces Alexander Bublik. There are several French open props to choose from in all those competitions, and new customers can be one Caesars Sportsbook Promotion code To add boosts to their French open bets.

The promotion starts with Zverev vs. Giekspoor at around 6.30 am et. With French open opportunities available for every competitionSports booksSportline Tennis expert Blake von Hagen can help you find value to add to your tennis choices. His choices can also help new users benefit from Sportbook Promos like the newest Betmgm Promotion code.

Von Hagen went 20-9 (+11.4 am) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000, nailed three first-round disturbances and returned more than $ 1,100 for $ 100 gamblers in that tournament. He is 8-1 (+6.07 hours) on his best bets in the past three days. Now he has unveiled his choices for some French open competitions on Monday. These three choices can be parlayed for +517 chances and would win more than $ 500 in a bet of $ 100.

Best Monday French open picks:

Tallon Griekspoor over 5.5 ACES (-115)

Andrey Rublev under 6.5 Azen (-120)

Andrey Rublev/Jannik Sinner under 14.5 Total Aces (-125)

Parlay these choices for +517 Opportunities (Opportunities subject to change)

Tallon Griekspoor over 5.5 ACES (-115)

Greek Spoor had only two aces last month in a loss of three set for Zverev in Munich, but he ended with 10 when he played three sets against Zverev in March in a slow hard court at Indian Wells. The 28-year-old had eight Azen in his first round match against Marcos Giron, and he added 12 against Gabriel Diallo in the second round. He is an average of 7.9 afreen per match on clay courts in the last 52 weeks, which is on the sixth best on the ATP tour. Draftkings offers this plug and you can also have aDrafting Promotion codeTo maximize your profit.

Andrey Rublev under 6.5 Azen (-120)



Rublev only had four aeres about three sets against Sinner on the fast hard courts in Cincinnati last year in their most recent head-to-head meeting. He ended with four when they also played three sets in Montreal last year, who was also on a hard court. Rublev has sustained 31 Azen in two games to open this tournament, but he faces the best player of the sport on Monday. Sinner has been able to limit the ACE production of Rublev in their recent meetings and this time they play on a slower surface. Fanduel Sportsbook has the best price for this prop, and one Fanduel Promotion code Can give you even more value.

Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Under 14.5 ACES (-125)

This match is played at night, so the sun will not be aware of the court and accelerate the surface. In the past year, Rublev has on average fewer than three aces per match against top 20 players on clay courts, while Sinner has on average less than four with the same statistics on average. De Wereld No. 1 had four aces in his first round, three aces in the second round and three aces in the third round. He will probably check a bit in this game, but a straight set of victory must keep it under the ACE Totaal. Bet365 has the best price, which can be maximized with aBet365 Bonus Code.

More French open picks for Monday

You have seen Von Hagen's choices on Monday for various competitions. Now,Get even more tennis choices at Sportline.