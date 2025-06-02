



Rimouski, Quebec-Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Denver Barkey scored twice in the second period and the London Knights defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1 on Saturday evening for their third Memorial Cup title. Jacob Julien and Easton Cowan also scored and Austin Elliott made 31 Saves to help the Ontario Hockey League champion Knights to win the Junior Hockey Championship a year after losing the final to organize SaginaW. “This is something I will never forget,” said Barkey, the captain of London. “We have worked on this all year, and this is the tightest team I have ever played. To be able to do it with these guys. It is so surreal. This is going to remember this for life.” After a 3-1 loss for Western Hockey League Champion Medicine Hat on Tuesday evening in Round-Robin Play, London Monton defeated 5-2 on Friday evening in the semi-final to set up the Rematch with the Tigers. London also won the Memorial Cup in 2005 and 2016. The Knights are the property of former NHL players Dale and Mark Hunter and Basil McRae, where Dale Hunter served as president and coach and Mark Hunter as general manager. Dale Hunter won his third title to match the former Kamloops and Vancouver coach Don Hay's Record. “It's an empty feeling if you don't go home with anything,” said Dale Hunter. “If you come to this tournament, you've had a good year, but if you don't win the last game, it's not successful.” Medicine Hat -star Gavin McKenna spoiled Elliott's Shutout bid early in the third period, and Harrison Menghin stopped 20 shots for the Tigers. They won the Memorial Cup in 1987 and 1988. “They gave it, they tried,” said Tigers coach Willie Desjardins. “Comes in, we only have one problem, that is London is a really good hockey team. It wasn't that we didn't want it, not that we didn't try. They are just a good team.” Julien opened the score halfway through the first period. Cowan, a first round pick from Toronto, and Barkey scored early in a 1: 40 span in the second and Barkey transferred the score on 4-0 on a Power Play with 7:52 in the period.

