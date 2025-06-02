Ex-Milton Hershey star Michael Blidi Jr. paralyzed after shooting, family asks for help

Michael Blidi Jr., a former star defender at Milton Hershey, who played football, was, according to his father, paralyzed from the waist after a shooting on Thursday.

Michael Blidi Sr. Share a GoFundme on Facebook and wrote, medical professionals have informed us that Michael will not regain his mobility. As we have been advanced so far, we cannot accept that our son trusts a wheelchair. We are humbly looking for help from our community during these difficult times. Our aim is to offer Michael additional support, but we cannot achieve this independently. Please consider donating; All contributions are appreciated. Let Michael walk again.

In the Gofundme PostSaid Blidi Sr. That his son was shot in front of our house by unknown armed men in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Blidi Jr. signed at Stonehill College from Milton Hershey in 2023, but Blidi Sr. said in the GoFundMe post that his son currently had a complete scholarship to play in Iowa Central. Iowa Central is a Community College that currently also has two former bishop McDevitt stars, which Cyncir Bowers and Linebacker Ryan Russo walks back on the Roster.

His brother, Phillip Blidi, was a defensive tackle at Auburn, who this year signed as Rookie -free agent at the Tennessee Titans.

His dream was ended by a shot wound on his spinal cord, so that he was paralyzed by the waist, said Blidi Sr. In the Gofundme Post. Doctors said he would no longer walk.

Michael is a loving child full of life, he added. Please help us in these difficult times and keep us in your prayers.

Milton Hershey's Michael Blidi Jr. Tackles East York's NUH'SI Valenti during Milton Hersheys 29-23 victory in the District 3-4A Voetbal Playoff match on November 3, 2023. Vicki Vellios Briner | Especially for PennliveVicki Vellios Briner | Especially for Pennlive

In a separate Facebook message, Blidi Sr. that the police are investigating the incident.

I am so hurt, words cannot explain it, he added.

My baby was shot at my door.

De Gofundme has a goal of $ 13,000 and has currently collected just over $ 3,500. You can see the fundraising here.

Blidi Jr. Was a 6-foot-2, 225 pound striking that Linebacker and defense line could play for Milton Hershey. He was a second team Pennlive All-area Pick (for the Middle Penn) as a senior in 2023 after collecting 78 tackles and two bags. He also caught 19 passes for 289 yards and six touchdowns.

Milton Hershey Athletic Director Mark Zerbe knows Blidi well.

I spoke with Mike yesterday and he is in a good mood, Zerbe told Penlive. Such a shame about a situation as this is, Mike will fight and do his best to recover. My thoughts and prayers are with Mike and his family.

Emilio Diaz, who is currently playing in Bloomsburg, was a teammate of Blidi Jr.S at Milton Hershey.

Mike was two years younger than me, Diaz said. I have always treated him like a brother. He is a real child and you can ask everyone who went to school with him, his home parents and the MHS employees can all speak for him. There is always support for him because everyone knows that he has devoted himself to wanting to get better and become a young man. He worked extremely hard to get where he is.

Diaz said he was last summer Blidi Jr. Then saw a couple of former Milton Hershey players met for a training.

I am happy to know that he is now alive and his medical team is doing everything he can to keep him alive and on this earth, “he said. I am a loyal young man. This is a terrible tragedy, but it can lead to a larger triumph because I know Mike, and if he can do everything he can do, there is no doubt that God has planned and I know he is more.