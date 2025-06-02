Sports
Ex-Milton Hershey star Michael Blidi Jr. paralyzed after shooting, family asks for help
Michael Blidi Jr., a former star defender at Milton Hershey, who played football, was, according to his father, paralyzed from the waist after a shooting on Thursday.
Michael Blidi Sr. Share a GoFundme on Facebook and wrote, medical professionals have informed us that Michael will not regain his mobility. As we have been advanced so far, we cannot accept that our son trusts a wheelchair. We are humbly looking for help from our community during these difficult times. Our aim is to offer Michael additional support, but we cannot achieve this independently. Please consider donating; All contributions are appreciated. Let Michael walk again.
In the Gofundme PostSaid Blidi Sr. That his son was shot in front of our house by unknown armed men in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Blidi Jr. signed at Stonehill College from Milton Hershey in 2023, but Blidi Sr. said in the GoFundMe post that his son currently had a complete scholarship to play in Iowa Central. Iowa Central is a Community College that currently also has two former bishop McDevitt stars, which Cyncir Bowers and Linebacker Ryan Russo walks back on the Roster.
His brother, Phillip Blidi, was a defensive tackle at Auburn, who this year signed as Rookie -free agent at the Tennessee Titans.
His dream was ended by a shot wound on his spinal cord, so that he was paralyzed by the waist, said Blidi Sr. In the Gofundme Post. Doctors said he would no longer walk.
Michael is a loving child full of life, he added. Please help us in these difficult times and keep us in your prayers.
In a separate Facebook message, Blidi Sr. that the police are investigating the incident.
I am so hurt, words cannot explain it, he added.
My baby was shot at my door.
De Gofundme has a goal of $ 13,000 and has currently collected just over $ 3,500. You can see the fundraising here.
Blidi Jr. Was a 6-foot-2, 225 pound striking that Linebacker and defense line could play for Milton Hershey. He was a second team Pennlive All-area Pick (for the Middle Penn) as a senior in 2023 after collecting 78 tackles and two bags. He also caught 19 passes for 289 yards and six touchdowns.
Milton Hershey Athletic Director Mark Zerbe knows Blidi well.
I spoke with Mike yesterday and he is in a good mood, Zerbe told Penlive. Such a shame about a situation as this is, Mike will fight and do his best to recover. My thoughts and prayers are with Mike and his family.
Emilio Diaz, who is currently playing in Bloomsburg, was a teammate of Blidi Jr.S at Milton Hershey.
Mike was two years younger than me, Diaz said. I have always treated him like a brother. He is a real child and you can ask everyone who went to school with him, his home parents and the MHS employees can all speak for him. There is always support for him because everyone knows that he has devoted himself to wanting to get better and become a young man. He worked extremely hard to get where he is.
Diaz said he was last summer Blidi Jr. Then saw a couple of former Milton Hershey players met for a training.
I am happy to know that he is now alive and his medical team is doing everything he can to keep him alive and on this earth, “he said. I am a loyal young man. This is a terrible tragedy, but it can lead to a larger triumph because I know Mike, and if he can do everything he can do, there is no doubt that God has planned and I know he is more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pennlive.com/news/2025/06/ex-pa-high-school-football-star-brother-of-nfl-player-paralyzed-after-shooting.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ABC, ESPN Air Boos of Trump, refuses to bow to censorship at US Open
- Boris Johnson would never be welcome in the reform, explains the party leader
- Champions Macao: Benedikt Duda starts against Pucar
- Weighing the possibility of Xi Jinping and Putin
- Trump's United States's open visit has led to hoots, long security lines
- 'Everyone is Karyakarta': PM Modi is sitting in the last row in Sansad Karyashala in Delhi, delighted Kishan shares the photo
- Size 3.2 earthquakes near Blazanton, Alamida Province, California, USA
- Water announcing Rlyx to Peshawar on Imran was reactive
- Donald Trumps Us Us Open Appearance attracts a mixed reaction, causes delay
- Russia, China, India joins India against Kim against Trump in Beijing
- Russia attacks Kyiv government building
- No. 13 Gorillas Fall to No. 19 Bronchos, 27-24