Narragansett Boys Tennis Beats Prout for the title 2025 Division II

View: Narragansett Boys Tennis wins the Divison II championship See how Narragansett Boys tennis catches the Division II Crown versus Prout.

The Jongenstennis team of Narragansett High School won the Division II championship and defeated Prout 4-3.

Alex Greenberg achieved the winning point for Narragansett in the number 3 Singles match.

This is the first D-II title of Narragansett since 1987 (when the competition was declared the Suburban Division) and their third general.

Pawkucket When Alex Greenberg felt the championship pressure, he certainly did not show it.

Greenberg was surrounded by an Armada by Mariner teammates and fans while the courts in Slater Park were empty. It was up to the number 3 singles for the Division II championship against Prout when Greenberg and Narragansett were looking for history.

A victory would take Narragansett to his first D-II-Kroon since 1987, when the competition was previously called the Suburban Division. Greenberg would not let a banner-addom performance slip away and ended the game on Sunday, because Prout could not return his Forehand Volley.

That Mariner team hurried their senior as championship ambitions, seized, 4-3, under windy circumstances in Pawtucket. The Triumph lands No. 2 Narragansett (12-2) his third boys tennis championship in general and first since 2017.

I can't ask anything else, said Greenberg. I'm just like that in shock. I mean, entering the season, everyone thought we would be at the bottom of the peloton. Defeat the number one seed and write history for our school, it is incredible.

Narragansett stormed to a 2-0 match lead when the No. 3 Doubles (6-1, 6-4) and the second singles (6-4, 6-3) recorded in fast work. But the top placed crusaders (13-2) worked their way back to the position after winning the two Doubles and the fourth singles.

Narragansett earned a slight lead over a comeback victory on number 1 Doubles (5-7, 6-2, 6-2) thanks to Brayden Bennett and Myles Harding. But the competition -winning point was disputed with third singles and a duel for the number 1 singles.

Rocco Grasso delayed the Narragansetts celebration with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 triumph over Luke Williams in the number 1 singles. It only let Greenbergs match as the decisive point.

I certainly noticed, Greenberg said about the pressure. After Luke [Williams match] Ending I just had to stay laser -oriented. I had everyone from the city in my corner and I just knew that I had to keep working hard and finish the game for us.

It was a lot of support. I don't know if I could have done it without everyone here. Because my whole team encouraged me, it was great.

Williams Job, however, was not ready, despite the loss. He joined his teammates on the fence behind Greenberg and helped him push to victory.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

We are a family, and I preach that since day 1, Williams said. You have to trust your teammates. In a family, when you can't show up, where I couldn't get the job done today, we could trust everyone. We picked each other up and could get it done. I just knew I had to support him. I would lose every game to win the championship.

The third double match was the first match to end when the tandem of Sarah Greenberg and AJ Coutu racete. Sarah Greenberg plays Girls football team in the autumn in the autumn and in the spring she helped the boys to a team crown.

Ethan Smith also won in straight sets when Narragansett's well -completed effort came in shape early.

I can win every game and the team can still lose, Smith said. We would not be here without each other. I really am not just me, it is all the teams we have compete here. It is a team effort.

Prout handed out a 6-1 Drubbing to Narragansett at the start of the season. But the Mariners recovered at Prout, later in the year for a 4-3 victory. The second game opened the door for an upset victory, and Narragansett took him.

It was all just grit and we came there and we just wanted it, said Smith. That competition showed us that if we wanted it, we could do something. We just had to want it more than she and I think we had that in that competition and I think we had that here today.

Narragansett 4, Prout 3

Singles: Rocco Grasso, P, Def. Luke Williams, N, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Ethan Smith, N, Def. Lawson Graybill, P, 6-4, 6-3; Alex Greenberg, N, Def. Nico Testa, P, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Luke Crocker, P, Def. William Harris, N, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Brayden Bennett/ Myles Harding, N, Def. Brady Kopka/Liam Oconnor, P, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Jack Paiva/Sulaiman Demartino, P, Def. Rocco Lombardi/Aaron Perrone, N, 6-3, 6-3; Sarah Greenberg/AJ Coutu, N, Def. Blake Zakarian/Erik Bloom, P, 6-1, 6-4.