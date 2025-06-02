Focus for Free Agent: Colorado Avalanche

Free agency is just over a month removed and teams look ahead to when it opens. Various impact players will be on the open market in July, while many teams also have important limited free agents to sign up again. We will continue with our look around the NHL with an overview of the free agents situation for the Colorado Avalanche.

Important limited free agents

D Sam Malinski – Malinski is the only RFA in Colorado to play considerable NHL time this season. It was his Rookie year in the competition and Colorado chose to keep Malinski in third place almost all year round. He used the role well, delivered 15 points and a Plus-Eacht in 76 games, despite the average of only 16 minutes of ice age. He is also in third place in blocked shots, behind top defenders Cale Makar And Samuel Girard. That is an impressive Stat-line for the young Malinski, and one that maintained his momentum after placing 10 points and a Plus-Three in 23 games last season. He will be a must sign option for the avalanche, even if it only continues with a picturesque role. Malinski should only go for a few years in the term and a few million salary.

D John Ludvig -Ludvig only appeared this season in eight NHL matches, and his two assists and minute four will not be figures to remember. The rest of his season was spent in a top-four role at the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, where he placed 12 points and a Plus-Five in 31 regular season matches-toon with four points in nine postseason matches. He is a wood defender who supports all three lanes well enough. Those characteristics earned him 33 games on the Pittsburgh Penguins selection last season – but in an avalanche team with a higher question it is unclear exactly where Ludvig's benefit falls. This summer, Colorado will have the chance to explain their confidence in him, while they also sand their left -wing depth at a cheap costs.

Other RFAs: F Sampo BeachF Matthew StienburgF Joul itF William DufourF Jason PolinD Sergei BoikovG Kevin MandoleseGTrent Miner

Important unlimited free agents

F Brock Nelson -The off season of the avalanche could be based on their ability to re-sign veteran Brock Nelson. The team exchanged a King's ransom for the 12- Year Pro at the Handelsdeadline, and seemed to get a strong return when he scored 13 points in 19 regular season races. But Nelson knew only four assists in the seven play -off games from Colorado. He did not sparkle in the bright lights, and rumors in weeks since his both sides have been waved in his potential to sign again. It seems like mutual interest to continue to grow with the avalanche, although the team may cost the majority of their remaining cap space. Nelson finished the year with a solid 26 goals and 56 points in 80 games, and managed seasons above 30 goals and 60 points in each of the last three years. A full year in Colorado could raise the high-end scoring again and make an elevated deal worth the price.

D Ryan Lindgren – The views were mixed when Lindgren arrived at the Handelsdeadline from the New York Rangers. He stepped up as a different closing option at the bottom of the Deep card of Colorado and fluctuated between only 16 minutes and no less than 23 minutes per match, depending on the game flow. But he finished his first Stint in Colorado with only three points and a min-one in 18 games. Lindgern stepped up in the Play-Offs with three points and a plus-five in seven matches but the sentiment or he should be stuck, could still swing. He is a defense first roll player that can be trusted to block shots and throw hits. That is a strong style to fold in the line -up – but too high from an asking price can lead to a split between Lindgren and the Avalanche this summer.

F Jonathan Drouin – Drouin has 30 goals and 93 points in 122 games with the Avalanche, which includes the last two seasons. That is an average of 82 matches of 20 goals and 63 points, which would surpass all Stat lines that he has posted so far. Drouin belongs in Colorado and saw his production rising from 29 points to a career-high 56 points when he moved from the Canadiens to the Avalanche in 2023. But his season was marred by injury and kept Drouin to 37 points in 43 games. That is still a productive year, and should be enough to earn a new deal, especially because Colorado seems to strengthen their left depth behind the uncertain Gabriel Landenskog.

F Jimmy Vesey – Colorado acquired Vesey and defender Ryan Lindgren from the New York Rangers at the Handelsdeadline. Vesey quickly fell into the grind of healthy scratches in the Western Conference and succeeded only two points in 10 games with the Avalanche before the end of the season. He was not tapped at all in the play -offs and placed minimal statistics across the board in the minutes he played. Vesey finished the year with a combined eight points in 43 games, far below 26 points he scored in 80 games last year. He has fallen in the fourth line but falling can still have a glimpse of scoring upside down. That may be enough to seduce a team on the open market, but it does not seem like that team will be Colorado.

F Joel Kiviranta– Kiviranta received the most complete NHL role of his career this season. Despite tons of Flux in the upper end of Colorado, their bottom-six was not too much disturbed and Kiviranta lagged behind as a scorer on the fourth line of the team. He fitted in well with the role of the role, pay attention to 16 goals and 23 points in 79 matches-all career heights, according to the average of the third-line minutes and not special teams. But he also shot at a success rate of 19 percent and a drastic peak after his last three seasons fell below 10 percent. It is now clear that Kiviranta is a shooting -dependent scorer that cannot get a lot of role. With the first double digits of his career, he was able to convince the avalanche to keep him in their lower six with a cheap deal but they run the risk of ending with an attacker they will soon have to trade.

D Erik Johnson – Johnson heard that there is no place as a home this season. After three years in the Eastern Conference – one in Buffalo and two in Philadelphia – Johnson was eagerly treated to the avalanche at the Handelsdeadline. The move enabled the veteran to pursue another Stanley Cup run with the team with whom he spent 14 years -but their hope fell short in the hands of the Dallas stars in the second round. Now it's the low season, and Johnson has to face the issue of retirement after he has only contributed five points in 36 games this season. He is verse 37 years old and seems to have a bright future in NHL coaching or management ready. This could be the summer that the first selection of 2006 chooses to hang them. If not, he will probably come back to a deal of a competition minimum and he will continue to handle the closing rolls in Colorado.

Other UFAs: D Tucker PoolmanF Chris WagnerF Tj tynanF Matthew PhillipsF Jere InnalaD Calle RosenD Jack AhcanG Adam Scheel (Group-6 UFA)

Projected dop space

Colorado enters the low season with just $ 8.7 mm in projected cap space. These are peanuts in the NHL and can be eaten very quickly by the mix of Malinski, Lindgren and Drouin signed. Colorado could also choose to spend most of it on locking Nelson, although with many of their remaining free agents they would be left in an impasse. In anticipation of a large trade in CAP-CAP-CAP-CAP, Colorado is in store for a summer of budgeting, although a few lucrative signing sessions are everything they need to return for another strong season.

