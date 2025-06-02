Sports
Kohli's aggression, Hardik's resilience Inspiring young TT player Ankur
Ahmedabad, 2 June (PTI) An avid fan of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, emerging Indian Paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee once strived for a cricket player before he switched to Tennis, but his love for cricket still remains.
The 18-year-old is a great admirer of the aggression of Kohli and the mental power of Hardik and wants to take on those qualities in his game.
“There is a lot of aggression in my game, so I admire the aggressive attitude of Virat Kohli Sir. I also love the mental power of Hardik Pandya Sir. I follow both a lot and try to bring their qualities into my game,” Ankur told PTI.
Despite the fact that the pro is in table tennis, his love for cricket is still left and he does not miss any India match.
But after recording table tennis, his only goal was to fulfill his parents' dream.
“I love cricket and I don't try to miss any India match. I wanted to become a cricket player, but my father and mother were both table tennis players and they are also my personal coach,” Ankur said.
“My mother was pressing me by saying that everyone is playing cricket, you play table tennis. Then I started playing and I thought it was great.
“Both my father (Angshuman Bhattacharjee) and mother (Kanali Bhattacharjee) were players at national level.” Ankur is currently participating in the sixth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis League for Kolkata Thunder Blades.
“This year I think our team is stronger than last year. My form is also better than last year, so I have the feeling that we can win the title this year,” he said.
“Utt is a large platform for young people, I feel that more such tournaments such as UTT should happen. Like last year before he played Utt, my India ranking list of the 10, but now I am India Ranking 2 in singles.
“I just got back after playing world championships and I had a considerable performance there.” Ankur had already stamped his authority at a junior level, after he had won the title Under-19 Boys Singles on the Youth National Championships for three years in a row. He also won three consecutive bronze medals on the Junior Asian Championships.
“This year I played 6 tournaments at youth level and won them all. This is my first year at senior level and so far I feel that I am doing well, but I have to lift this to the next level,” he said.
Just like any other athlete, the target of Ankur is to end up on stage in large international tournaments in the future.
“I just came back after playing world championships, so the next goal is to win a medal for India this year at Asian championships in Bhubaneswar,” he said.
“Just like everyone else, my future goal is to win Olympic gold, but it is easier said than done. I don't think about it now. I am taking a step at the same time.” Ankur is not only a table tennis player, but also writes poems in Bengaals, a quality that he received from his grandfather.
“I used to write much earlier and even wrote for some books. I was inspired to write from my grandfather who was a poet. Now I don't get much time to write, but try it too and when I can,” he said. PTI SSC SSC APA APA
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsdrum.in/sports/kohlis-aggression-hardiks-resilience-inspiring-young-tt-player-ankur-9327780
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ABC, ESPN Air Boos of Trump, refuses to bow to censorship at US Open
- Boris Johnson would never be welcome in the reform, explains the party leader
- Champions Macao: Benedikt Duda starts against Pucar
- Weighing the possibility of Xi Jinping and Putin
- Trump's United States's open visit has led to hoots, long security lines
- 'Everyone is Karyakarta': PM Modi is sitting in the last row in Sansad Karyashala in Delhi, delighted Kishan shares the photo
- Size 3.2 earthquakes near Blazanton, Alamida Province, California, USA
- Water announcing Rlyx to Peshawar on Imran was reactive
- Donald Trumps Us Us Open Appearance attracts a mixed reaction, causes delay
- Russia, China, India joins India against Kim against Trump in Beijing
- Russia attacks Kyiv government building
- No. 13 Gorillas Fall to No. 19 Bronchos, 27-24