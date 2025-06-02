Kohli's aggression, Hardik's resilience Inspiring young TT player Ankur

Ahmedabad, 2 June (PTI) An avid fan of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, emerging Indian Paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee once strived for a cricket player before he switched to Tennis, but his love for cricket still remains.

The 18-year-old is a great admirer of the aggression of Kohli and the mental power of Hardik and wants to take on those qualities in his game.

“There is a lot of aggression in my game, so I admire the aggressive attitude of Virat Kohli Sir. I also love the mental power of Hardik Pandya Sir. I follow both a lot and try to bring their qualities into my game,” Ankur told PTI.

Despite the fact that the pro is in table tennis, his love for cricket is still left and he does not miss any India match.

But after recording table tennis, his only goal was to fulfill his parents' dream.

“I love cricket and I don't try to miss any India match. I wanted to become a cricket player, but my father and mother were both table tennis players and they are also my personal coach,” Ankur said.

“My mother was pressing me by saying that everyone is playing cricket, you play table tennis. Then I started playing and I thought it was great.

“Both my father (Angshuman Bhattacharjee) and mother (Kanali Bhattacharjee) were players at national level.” Ankur is currently participating in the sixth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis League for Kolkata Thunder Blades.

“This year I think our team is stronger than last year. My form is also better than last year, so I have the feeling that we can win the title this year,” he said.

“Utt is a large platform for young people, I feel that more such tournaments such as UTT should happen. Like last year before he played Utt, my India ranking list of the 10, but now I am India Ranking 2 in singles.

“I just got back after playing world championships and I had a considerable performance there.” Ankur had already stamped his authority at a junior level, after he had won the title Under-19 Boys Singles on the Youth National Championships for three years in a row. He also won three consecutive bronze medals on the Junior Asian Championships.

“This year I played 6 tournaments at youth level and won them all. This is my first year at senior level and so far I feel that I am doing well, but I have to lift this to the next level,” he said.

Just like any other athlete, the target of Ankur is to end up on stage in large international tournaments in the future.

“I just came back after playing world championships, so the next goal is to win a medal for India this year at Asian championships in Bhubaneswar,” he said.

“Just like everyone else, my future goal is to win Olympic gold, but it is easier said than done. I don't think about it now. I am taking a step at the same time.” Ankur is not only a table tennis player, but also writes poems in Bengaals, a quality that he received from his grandfather.

"I used to write much earlier and even wrote for some books. I was inspired to write from my grandfather who was a poet. Now I don't get much time to write, but try it too and when I can," he said.