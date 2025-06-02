Latest posts by Andrew Gallon (see everything)

Geographic, where does Yorkshire (and his club cricket) start?

Much would say that Saddleworth is still very part of the wide hectare, despite the fact that it is more than 50 years since these most picturesque districts of Upland, a West Riding Outlier, was absorbed by the Greater Manchester Kolos.

Yorkshire Ridings

Together with the abolition of 1 April 1974, the Yorkshire Society, thus from Yorkshires Three Ridings of the Anglo -Saxon SplitWhat does district councils mean:

After little debate and not a democratic mood, our beloved province of Yorkshire was divided into what was the huge national province of North Yorkshire dominated by the landowner, in about two-thirds of the land area of ​​Yorkshire, but with only a ninth of the population, and the heavily populated southern parts of the west of west riding.

The old Eastern riding, after losing its northern edge to North Yorkshire, was pushed into the fatal Humbeside. Even worse, parts of what had been in the West were recorded in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cumbria, and a part of North Riding, including Middlesbrough, the short -lived county Cleveland, now Tesside. For many people, losing their Yorkshire identity was a cause of real upset. Many are still angry.

This was in my mind when I, on a recent midweek afternoon, I treated myself to a trundle along the A640, between Outane and Denshaw, while for Austerland's Cricket Club, whose terrain, located on a fracture under a thousand feet, is on the northern edge of the Saddleworth communities of reading, reading, reading and Spring.

Manager Hill Panomra

If you are not in a hurry, the A640 Huddersfield to Rochdale Road, without a doubt, is the parallel M62. Because it is higher than the highway, it offers a better view of the South Pennine massif, including a beautiful panorama over the Upper Colne Valley; Pule Hill and So. Better yet, it's quiet!

Wrapping along Buckstones, weather chilled grainy access, then next to the dowry and New Year's bridge reservoirs, before I fell into Denshaw, I was reminded of a visit to Friarmere Cricket Club.

Arriving early that afternoon, for a fixture with neighboring Oldham, I had time to talk to the land keeper.

To my ear he had the widest Lancashire -accent, but insisted that he was Yorkshire, through and through.

The once famous Saddleworth & District League merged with the Central Lancashire to become the short -lived Pennine League. Within a few years, the Saddleworth clubs had joined the Greater Manchester League, a now distributed competition.

Saddleworth clubs

In addition to Austerland and Friarmere, other Saddleworth clubs once in Yorkshire (older residents will tell you that they are still!) Are the Huddersfield Premier Leagues Delph & Dobcross and the Greater Manchester League Quartet of Greenfield, Springeide, and Wiens, and Wiens, and Wiens, and Wiens, Wiens, and Wiens, Wiens, and Wiens, Wiens, and Wiens, and Wiens, and Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, and Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens, Wiens.

Friendly locals on Austerland's Thorpe Lane Ground told me that the border between Yorkshire-Lancashire used to run around the center of the field.

They called a nearby pub whose interior once was shared in two by the same line of delimitation. It is inevitable that the adjacent local authorities had different licenses. Moving from one side of the pub to the other, at the right time, to ensure that Booing remained legal!

The most important years of my youth were spent in the midst of the South Pennines, so I always had a weakness for the spectacular landscape of the districts.

The views are sensational at Aberllands Cricket Club.

Climb to the highest vantage point, above a row of bank banks in the Thorpe Lane Grounds Northwest Corner, close to a trig point, and prepare for absorbing a sweeping semi-circle of lean hills.

Road to the south, where the country quickly falls away, from a white cockfish around the cricket field, Hartshead Pike Tower is prominent.

The Grade II-listed Tower, a well-known milestone, positioned on 876 feet, was founded in the current well-formed form in the 1860s to commemorate the marriage of Albert Edward (ie Koning Edward VII) with Princess Alexandra, a born Dane in Copenhagen.

Look at the west, and beyond the roofs and mills of Oldham, you can see that central skyscrapers and tower blocks of central manchesters are seen. Must be 10 miles away. Cool!

The Pink Ball and Pajamas Game I saw was a Pool Five match in the Greater Manchester Leagues Championship 20 competition. Austerland Tigers took on Kings XI Glodwick, opposition of Oldham.

Austerlands play in the Greater Manchester Leagues fourth low, Glodwick are third.

Despite intermittent sunshine, it was decided Parky on an airy Thorpe Lane. To be strictly accurate, the Parky started, but definitely ended Bitter!

An Austerland player, on the border, close to me, during the first innings, powered its bare arms between deliveries.

It is a cold, he noticed. I think that if a cricket player is used to playing, most weeks, at this height believes it is cold, it must be really cold.

Later a Glodwick field player, in the same way, by his captain, to the outer corners of the pitchs, repeatedly on his fingers while he waited for a chance to send a few spinners.

On an unpredictable Wicket (one minute the ball was raised on the Slagbest, the next bounced it barely), Glodwick scored, who chose to batten, 109-9 of their 20 overs. A leading role for No. 4 Slagman Ahsan Khan (41 not from 41, two sixes, three four).

It didn't look very daunting, but proved just enough in the event.

On 43-6, the Austerlands's answer was rolling like a rubber boat in a swell. But their fifth and eighth batters, Umega Jasenthuliyana (21 out of 22) and Adam Sunderland (23 not out of 26), added 40 for the seventh wicket to keep the game alive.

Towards the end, with the darkness that the ground begins to cover, Glodwick lost a player of injury. Given the bad light, they were lucky not to lose him. Period! He had adjusted a hamstring while bowling spinners. I think the cold is the fault.

Despite the field with only 10 at The Denouement, Glodwick Austerlands rejected for 100 in 17.4 overs. A well -done work; A party all too clearly deserved.

My cricket trips have already taken me to the Saddleworth site from the Austerland, Delph & Dobcross, Friarmere and Greenfield Clubs.

After a very pleasant one, albeit, in terms of clothing, multi -layered experience in Thorpe Lane, I now have Saddleworth, Springhead and Uppermill in my sights.

Once in Yorkshire

Driving home, in the dark through the faster and better lit M62, I thought about other cricket clubs that were once in Yorkshire.

Almost too much to count in what is now Tesside. I worked in Middlesbrough when Yorkshire announced in 1996 that they would no longer play first -class games in Acklam Park, Middlesbrough. I remember that the irritation that decision was provoked.

Fortunately, in the past seasons, Yorkshire has returned, albeit only to play representative T20 matches, against the North Yorkshire & South Durham Premier League, such as ACKLAM Park and Martons Parkway Ground.

Two West Craven clubs came in mind: Barnoldswick and Earby, each previously from the Ribblesdale League, play in the Championship Division, ie the second layer of the North West League, founded in 2023.

In the deep south of Yorkshire, the Bawtry & Everton Club has made a promising start of the top-flight season in the Bassetlaw & District League. After seven games they are at the top of the table, with three points. Historically, the western riding of Yorkshire-Nottinghamshire border distributed the city of Bawtry, now part of the city of Doncaster.

Boot on the other foot: in the past seasons, to the astonishment of at least some of their supporters, Lancashire has played first -class (and other) games at Sedbergh School, once a western outpost of the West, now part of Cumbria. Some schools Lesser XIs are part of the structure of the Northern Pyramid/Westmorland League.

