Sports
When does the University Football season 2025 start?
It is never too early to prepare for the next university football season. After Ohio State won the title of last year's college Football Playoff in the very first 12-team format last year, the 2025 season seems to continue where it had gone with exciting action.
You can find information about when the 2025 football season starts here. This story is updated when games and times are changed.
When does the University Football season 2025 start?
The 2025 season will start Saturday, August 23 In this year's “Week Zero”. Most of the country programs of the country start their seasons the next week.
Click or tap here for the full schedule and the scores. Here are some of the competitions that are currently scheduled for Saturday, August 23 in week Zero:
- Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Iowa State vs. Kansas State (in Dublin, Ireland) | 12 pm et | ESPN
- Tarleton State in Portland State | 3.30 pm or 4 pm et | ESPN2
- Fresno State in Kansas | 6.30 pm et | FOX
- Sam Houston in West -Kennucky | 7 pm et | CBS Sports Network
- FCS -Aftrap: UC Davis vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, Al) | 7 pm et | ESPN
- Meac/SWAC -Challenge: Southern vs. North Carolina Central (in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7:30 pm et | ABC
- Stanford in Hawaii | 7:30 pm et | CBS/Paramount+
- Onion at Nicholls | Time TBA | ESPN+
Top-25: Far too early University Football Top 25 Rankings for the 2025-26 season
The following week, week 1 of the University Football season 2025 starts, with most matches for Saturday 30 August during Labor Day Weekend. Here are some of the seasonal matchups.
Thursday 28 August
- Boise State in Zuid -Florida | 17:30 ET | ESPN
- Delaware State at Delaware | 7 pm et | ESPN+
- Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (in Kansas City, Missouri) | 9 pm et | ESPN
- Towson at Norfolk State | Time TBD | ESPN+
Friday, August 29
- Duke's Mayo Classic: Appalachian State vs. Charlotte (at Bank of America State in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7 pm et | ESPNU
- Auburn at Baylor | 8 pm et | Fox
- Georgia Tech at Colorado | 8 pm et | ESPN
Saturday, August 30
- AfBAC kick -off game: Syracuse vs. Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA) | 12 pm et | ABC
- Texas in Ohio State | 12 pm et | Fox
- Duquesne at Pitt | 12 pm et | ACC -Network
- Alabama in the state of Florida | 3.30 pm et | ABC
- Montana State in Oregon | 4 pm et | Big Ten Network
- LSU at Clemson | 7:30 pm et | ABC
- North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State | ESPN+
- Oost -Washington at UIW | ESPN+
- Hampton in Jackson State
Sunday 31 August
- AfBAC kick -off game: South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (in Atlanta, GA) | 3 pm et | ESPN
- Notre Dame at Miami (FL) | 7:30 pm et | ABC
Monday 2 September
- TCU in North Carolina | 8 pm et | ESPN
Playoff predictions: Far too early 2025 College Football Playoff Bracket predictions
Some other non-conference matches in the early season to view can be found below:
- Week 2: Saturday 6 September
- Iowa at Iowa State | 12 pm et | Fox
- Oklahoma State in Oregon | 3.30 pm et | CBS
- Michigan at Oklahoma | 7:30 pm et | ABC
- Arizona State in Mississippi State | 7:30 pm et | ESPN2
- South Dakota State in Montana State | ESPN+
- Week 3: Saturday, September 13
- Wisconsin in Alabama | 12 pm et | ABC or ESPN
- Pittsburgh in West Virginia | 3.30 pm et | ESPN
- Texas A&M at Notre Dame | 7:30 pm et | NBC
- Minnesota in California | 10.30 pm et | ESPN
- Week 4: Saturday 20 September
HEISMAN Kanshebders: Far too early Heisman Trophy opportunities for the 2025 season
College Football Playoff and New Year's schedules of Bowl -competitions
The 2025 season is the 12th edition of the play-off of the University Football and the second in the 12-team format.
Here are the Play -off dates of the University Football and schedule for the following season. All six -year competitions are also included:
- First round Week from Saturday December 20
- Location: the home field of the higher -placed team or another site designated by the higher -placed program.
- One game | Friday December 19
- Three games Saturday December 20
- Quarter -final sites:
- Cotton bowl | Wednesday December 31 | 7:30 PM | ESPN
- Orange bowl | Thursday January 1 | 12 pm | ESPN
- Rose Bowl | Thursday January 1 | 4 pm ESPN
- Sugar Bowl | Thursday January 1 | 8 pm ESPN
- Semi -final sites:
- Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, January 8 | 7:30 PM | ESPN
- Peach Bowl | Friday, January 9 | 7:30 PM | ESPN
- CFP National Championship Game: Monday, January 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 PM | ESPN
The title game is played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This is the second time that a location will organize the CFP National Championship game twice.
Calendar: 2025-26 Play-off schedule of the Football Institute, Dates, TV channel, Sites
Ohio State won the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2024-2025 season. Here is a complete history of the CFP title game.
|Year
(Pin date)
|Game
|Location
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019999999999999999999999999999999999999999111 2019 2019 2019 20199999 E Were991999999999999983111113313313111111115222222221111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 box -11111111111As11111As1As1a's1a's1a's1a's1a's d1a's dam that 'to
|No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|2023
|No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7
|Inglewood, California
|2024
|No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13
|Houston, Texas
|2025
|No. 8 Ohio State 34, No. 7 Notre Dame 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
: Complete the history of the University Football Championship Schools with the most titles Most CFP performances
Future CFP National Championship locations and dates
2026-27: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium) – January 25
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2025-05-31/college-football-schedule-when-does-2025-college-football-season-start
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will speak this week to facilitate trade tensions
- The 50% of Trump steel rate will see prices drop in Europe, and will fly to the United States
- Denver Hockey announces 2024-25 Team Awards
- 'A type of Trojan horse': NATO Commander reacts drone attack within Russia
- Two men shot in Malaga
- India, Paraguay agrees to strengthen links in the sectors of clean energy, green hydrogen and biofuels –
- Completion of Vodafone and Three merger in the UK
- Senior and Freshman Unlock Championship Formula with new Trier Tennis
- The joke of Gibran-Megawati, PDIP friction and Jokowi's family have been reduced?
- Trump and China Xi will probably talk very soon: the White House
- Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh at College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
- Mount Etna volcano in Sicily spews huge plumes of ash. #Volcano #Eruption #BBCNews