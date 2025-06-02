It is never too early to prepare for the next university football season. After Ohio State won the title of last year's college Football Playoff in the very first 12-team format last year, the 2025 season seems to continue where it had gone with exciting action.

You can find information about when the 2025 football season starts here. This story is updated when games and times are changed.

When does the University Football season 2025 start?

The 2025 season will start Saturday, August 23 In this year's “Week Zero”. Most of the country programs of the country start their seasons the next week.

Click or tap here for the full schedule and the scores. Here are some of the competitions that are currently scheduled for Saturday, August 23 in week Zero:

Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Iowa State vs. Kansas State (in Dublin, Ireland) | 12 pm et | ESPN

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (in Dublin, Ireland) | 12 pm et | ESPN Tarleton State in Portland State | 3.30 pm or 4 pm et | ESPN2

Fresno State in Kansas | 6.30 pm et | FOX

Sam Houston in West -Kennucky | 7 pm et | CBS Sports Network

FCS -Aftrap: UC Davis vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, Al) | 7 pm et | ESPN

UC Davis vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, Al) | 7 pm et | ESPN Meac/SWAC -Challenge: Southern vs. North Carolina Central (in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7:30 pm et | ABC

Southern vs. North Carolina Central (in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7:30 pm et | ABC Stanford in Hawaii | 7:30 pm et | CBS/Paramount+

Onion at Nicholls | Time TBA | ESPN+

The following week, week 1 of the University Football season 2025 starts, with most matches for Saturday 30 August during Labor Day Weekend. Here are some of the seasonal matchups.

Thursday 28 August

Boise State in Zuid -Florida | 17:30 ET | ESPN

Delaware State at Delaware | 7 pm et | ESPN+

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (in Kansas City, Missouri) | 9 pm et | ESPN

Towson at Norfolk State | Time TBD | ESPN+

Friday, August 29

Duke's Mayo Classic: Appalachian State vs. Charlotte (at Bank of America State in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7 pm et | ESPNU

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte (at Bank of America State in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7 pm et | ESPNU Auburn at Baylor | 8 pm et | Fox

Georgia Tech at Colorado | 8 pm et | ESPN

Saturday, August 30

AfBAC kick -off game: Syracuse vs. Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA) | 12 pm et | ABC

Syracuse vs. Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA) | 12 pm et | ABC Texas in Ohio State | 12 pm et | Fox

Duquesne at Pitt | 12 pm et | ACC -Network

Alabama in the state of Florida | 3.30 pm et | ABC

Montana State in Oregon | 4 pm et | Big Ten Network

LSU at Clemson | 7:30 pm et | ABC

North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State | ESPN+

Oost -Washington at UIW | ESPN+

Hampton in Jackson State

Sunday 31 August

AfBAC kick -off game: South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (in Atlanta, GA) | 3 pm et | ESPN

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (in Atlanta, GA) | 3 pm et | ESPN Notre Dame at Miami (FL) | 7:30 pm et | ABC

Monday 2 September

TCU in North Carolina | 8 pm et | ESPN

Some other non-conference matches in the early season to view can be found below:

Week 2: Saturday 6 September Iowa at Iowa State | 12 pm et | Fox Oklahoma State in Oregon | 3.30 pm et | CBS Michigan at Oklahoma | 7:30 pm et | ABC Arizona State in Mississippi State | 7:30 pm et | ESPN2 South Dakota State in Montana State | ESPN+

Week 3: Saturday, September 13 Wisconsin in Alabama | 12 pm et | ABC or ESPN Pittsburgh in West Virginia | 3.30 pm et | ESPN Texas A&M at Notre Dame | 7:30 pm et | NBC Minnesota in California | 10.30 pm et | ESPN

Week 4: Saturday 20 September

College Football Playoff and New Year's schedules of Bowl -competitions

The 2025 season is the 12th edition of the play-off of the University Football and the second in the 12-team format.

Here are the Play -off dates of the University Football and schedule for the following season. All six -year competitions are also included:

First round Week from Saturday December 20 Location: the home field of the higher -placed team or another site designated by the higher -placed program. One game | Friday December 19 Three games Saturday December 20

Quarter -final sites: Cotton bowl | Wednesday December 31 | 7:30 PM | ESPN Orange bowl | Thursday January 1 | 12 pm | ESPN Rose Bowl | Thursday January 1 | 4 pm ESPN Sugar Bowl | Thursday January 1 | 8 pm ESPN

Semi -final sites: Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, January 8 | 7:30 PM | ESPN Peach Bowl | Friday, January 9 | 7:30 PM | ESPN

CFP National Championship Game: Monday, January 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 PM | ESPN

The title game is played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This is the second time that a location will organize the CFP National Championship game twice.

Ohio State won the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2024-2025 season. Here is a complete history of the CFP title game.

Year

Year

(Pin date) Game Location 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California 2024 No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13 Houston, Texas 2025 No. 8 Ohio State 34, No. 7 Notre Dame 23 Atlanta, Georgia

Future CFP National Championship locations and dates

2026-27: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium) – January 25