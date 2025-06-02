Connect with us

When does the University Football season 2025 start?

It is never too early to prepare for the next university football season. After Ohio State won the title of last year's college Football Playoff in the very first 12-team format last year, the 2025 season seems to continue where it had gone with exciting action.

You can find information about when the 2025 football season starts here. This story is updated when games and times are changed.

The 2025 season will start Saturday, August 23 In this year's “Week Zero”. Most of the country programs of the country start their seasons the next week.

Click or tap here for the full schedule and the scores. Here are some of the competitions that are currently scheduled for Saturday, August 23 in week Zero:

  • Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Iowa State vs. Kansas State (in Dublin, Ireland) | 12 pm et | ESPN
  • Tarleton State in Portland State | 3.30 pm or 4 pm et | ESPN2
  • Fresno State in Kansas | 6.30 pm et | FOX
  • Sam Houston in West -Kennucky | 7 pm et | CBS Sports Network
  • FCS -Aftrap: UC Davis vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, Al) | 7 pm et | ESPN
  • Meac/SWAC -Challenge: Southern vs. North Carolina Central (in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7:30 pm et | ABC
  • Stanford in Hawaii | 7:30 pm et | CBS/Paramount+
  • Onion at Nicholls | Time TBA | ESPN+

Top-25: Far too early University Football Top 25 Rankings for the 2025-26 season

The following week, week 1 of the University Football season 2025 starts, with most matches for Saturday 30 August during Labor Day Weekend. Here are some of the seasonal matchups.

Thursday 28 August

  • Boise State in Zuid -Florida | 17:30 ET | ESPN
  • Delaware State at Delaware | 7 pm et | ESPN+
  • Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (in Kansas City, Missouri) | 9 pm et | ESPN
  • Towson at Norfolk State | Time TBD | ESPN+

Friday, August 29

  • Duke's Mayo Classic: Appalachian State vs. Charlotte (at Bank of America State in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7 pm et | ESPNU
  • Auburn at Baylor | 8 pm et | Fox
  • Georgia Tech at Colorado | 8 pm et | ESPN

Saturday, August 30

  • AfBAC kick -off game: Syracuse vs. Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA) | 12 pm et | ABC
  • Texas in Ohio State | 12 pm et | Fox
  • Duquesne at Pitt | 12 pm et | ACC -Network
  • Alabama in the state of Florida | 3.30 pm et | ABC
  • Montana State in Oregon | 4 pm et | Big Ten Network
  • LSU at Clemson | 7:30 pm et | ABC
  • North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State | ESPN+
  • Oost -Washington at UIW | ESPN+
  • Hampton in Jackson State

Sunday 31 August

  • AfBAC kick -off game: South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (in Atlanta, GA) | 3 pm et | ESPN
  • Notre Dame at Miami (FL) | 7:30 pm et | ABC

Monday 2 September

  • TCU in North Carolina | 8 pm et | ESPN

Playoff predictions: Far too early 2025 College Football Playoff Bracket predictions

Some other non-conference matches in the early season to view can be found below:

  • Week 2: Saturday 6 September
    • Iowa at Iowa State | 12 pm et | Fox
    • Oklahoma State in Oregon | 3.30 pm et | CBS
    • Michigan at Oklahoma | 7:30 pm et | ABC
    • Arizona State in Mississippi State | 7:30 pm et | ESPN2
    • South Dakota State in Montana State | ESPN+
  • Week 3: Saturday, September 13
    • Wisconsin in Alabama | 12 pm et | ABC or ESPN
    • Pittsburgh in West Virginia | 3.30 pm et | ESPN
    • Texas A&M at Notre Dame | 7:30 pm et | NBC
    • Minnesota in California | 10.30 pm et | ESPN
  • Week 4: Saturday 20 September

HEISMAN Kanshebders: Far too early Heisman Trophy opportunities for the 2025 season

College Football Playoff and New Year's schedules of Bowl -competitions

The 2025 season is the 12th edition of the play-off of the University Football and the second in the 12-team format.

Here are the Play -off dates of the University Football and schedule for the following season. All six -year competitions are also included:

  • First round Week from Saturday December 20
    • Location: the home field of the higher -placed team or another site designated by the higher -placed program.
    • One game | Friday December 19
    • Three games Saturday December 20
  • Quarter -final sites:
    • Cotton bowl | Wednesday December 31 | 7:30 PM | ESPN
    • Orange bowl | Thursday January 1 | 12 pm | ESPN
    • Rose Bowl | Thursday January 1 | 4 pm ESPN
    • Sugar Bowl | Thursday January 1 | 8 pm ESPN
  • Semi -final sites:
    • Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, January 8 | 7:30 PM | ESPN
    • Peach Bowl | Friday, January 9 | 7:30 PM | ESPN
  • CFP National Championship Game: Monday, January 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 PM | ESPN

The title game is played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This is the second time that a location will organize the CFP National Championship game twice.

Calendar: 2025-26 Play-off schedule of the Football Institute, Dates, TV channel, Sites

Ohio State won the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2024-2025 season. Here is a complete history of the CFP title game.

Year
(Pin date)		 Game Location
2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas
2016 No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona
2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida
2019 No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California
2019999999999999999999999999999999999999999111 2019 2019 2019 20199999 E Were991999999999999983111113313313111111115222222221111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 box -11111111111As11111As1As1a's1a's1a's1a's1a's d1a's dam that 'to No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California
2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana
2021 No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida
2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana
2023 No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California
2024 No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13 Houston, Texas
2025 No. 8 Ohio State 34, No. 7 Notre Dame 23 Atlanta, Georgia

: Complete the history of the University Football Championship Schools with the most titles Most CFP performances

Future CFP National Championship locations and dates

2026-27: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium) – January 25

College Football Playoff Management Committee changes play-off sowing before 2025-26

The CFP Management Committee voted to change the 2025-2026 season, so that the five highly ranked conference champions have guaranteed access and the sowing changes to match the ranking of the final selection committee.

Read more

How the Play-Off of the 12-Team College Football will work: teams, schedule, bids

Here is a breakdown of how the new Play-Off of College will work with 12 teams from 2024-25 according to CFP officials.

Read more

How the automatic qualifications of the College Football Playoff work, from Byes to Seeds

Here is everything to know about the automatic qualifications of the College Football Playoff, the process and how most AQs receive Byes.

Read more

