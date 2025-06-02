Sports
Barrington is at the top of East Greenwich 4-2 to win div. I Team Tennis Crown
Barrington beats East Greenwich for div. I Boys Team Tennis Championship
Barrington wins the Division I Boys Team Tennis Championship and beats East Greenwich 4-2 on Sunday 1 June in Slater Park in Pawtucket.
- The Jongenstennis team of Barrington High School won the Rhode Island Division I championship and defeated East Greenwich 4-2.
- Gabe Anderson achieved the victory for Barrington with a three-set victory at number 3 singles.
- Barrington ended the season unbeaten.
The history of Pawkucket in this light Sunday afternoon for Barrington in Slater Park, an opportunity to become a member of an elite company in the tennis ranks of the United States.
The Eagles were one victory away from a perfect season and a 10thcrown in Division I. Only three other programs have reached double digits at the highest level since the first team tournament in 1933 De La Salle, South Kingstown and La Salle were the most exclusive clubs.
Gabe Anderson excluded it in three sets at number 3 singles on June 1 and Barrington remained a second consecutive year on top of the Interscholastic League Mountain. The Eagles stopped East Greenwich with 4-2 and walked away with the trophy at the Mike Kenny courts.
I think we were pretty sure to go inside, but you can't consider anything for granted, said Barrington Senior Luke Sapolsky. We came in focused here. Glad we get the job done.
Anderson rode a bit of a roller coaster in his match with Aristo Liu, started fire before he encountered some problems. A tactical adjustment after a conversation with coach story Salit during a switch and helped Anderson to a 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory that the championship achieved.
I actually missed everything, Anderson said. I just got a little angry that I lost so much. Then I got stuck at the end.
Anderson is comfortably more than 6 feet long and Liu started to use that height against him with a series of low slices and spins. He clawed back in one of the last two games on the field before Anderson started to crawl closer to the net when he got the chance. Anderson won the first three games of the last set and came to the conclusion from there.
(Salit) Just told me that I had to come in more because I missed all those Lage Volleys, Anderson said. I had to get close to the net so that I could hit them higher.
Anderson made the three singles points for Barrington on the day. Sapolsky conquered a slow start at number 1 to frustrate the large Hitting First-year student Tate Coker-Dodman, 6-3, 6-2. Justin Kuo won a first-set Tiebreker and got on the gas to include a 7-6 (1), 6-1 victory over David Levy at No. 4.
I have a lot of faith in all my teammates, SapolSky said. I think they will win. But on one singles, in the first place, you want to give a good example.
The Eagles (15-0) came with another point at number 2 double, with the team of Merritt Birbiglia-Carlo Flores that grind along Aaron Garian-Rajev Sen, 6-4, 7-5. The Avengers (13-2) gave a 2-1 lead in the game at that time thanks to a 6-3, 6-3 Sweep by Henry Seeley about Bryce Kupperman at No. 2 Singles and a 6-3, 6-4 victory by the team of Arya Gaind-Kevin Hayes on Wrigley. Anderson had no idea that his meeting with Liu could decide things and looked surprised when his teammates burst through the gate to surround him on the net.
I didn't even know, Anderson said. That's why I wasn't around when I won. I was a kind of Jump-Scared by them all.
It was great. It felt really nice.
Both teams were title winners last spring, with East Greenwich who focused North Kingstown in Division II and excelled after moving to the highest level. Barrington was looking for a third championship since 2019 and a fourth consecutive trip to the final. The Eagles fell to the rams twice before they played them with the same 4-2 margin in 2024.
There were absolutely high expectations, SapolSky said. We lost three singles players, so we needed a few guys to perform.
Barrington 4, East Greenwich 2
Singles Luke Sapolsky, B, Def. Tate Coker-Dodman, 6-3, 6-2; Henry Seeley, e.g. Def. Bryce Kupperman, 6-3, 6-3; Gabe Anderson, B, Def. Aristo Liu, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-2; Justin Kuo, B, Def. David Levy, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Dubbelt Merritt Birbiglia-Carlo Flores, B, Def. AARON GARRIAN-RAJEEV SEN, 6-4, 7-5; Arya Gaind-Kevin Hayes, eg def. Wrigley Crocker-II DAVIS, 6-3, 6-4.
