Color of Hockey: Park hoping to follow Uncle to career in NHL





Richard Park, a professional explorer for the wild, said, I am very proud of Aidan, what he has achieved and who he will be, regardless of what happens from this point. Aidan Park said he is proud of his uncle for what he has achieved as a player, scout and coach. He was assistant coach for South Koreas Mens-Team on the Pyeongchang Olympics 2018 under retired defender Jim Paek, who became the first player in South Korea in the NHL when he debuted with the Penguins against the New York Islanders on October 13, 1990. It is pretty cool that someone in my own family was the second player born in Korea in the NHL, said Aidan Park. I am absolutely very proud of my heritage and the chance to represent it and hopefully to be an inspiration. Although Richard Park inspired Aidan to play hockey, he was not the favorite player of his cousin who grew up. That was Sidney Crosby, so much even that Aidan Park begged his parents to send him to Shattuck-St. Marys, where the future Penguins captain had 162 points (72 goals, 90 assists) in 57 games for schools under the 18 team in 2002-03. Park had 175 points (68 goals, 107 assists) in 109 games for the under-18 club of the school of 2022-24. I told my mother when I was 10 years old, I am going to Shattuck because Crosby went to Shattuck, and she laughed at me, Park said. And then four years later I actually went to Shattuck. It is far removed from Playa Vista, I was the only child and they let me go at the age of 14, so it was absolutely difficult for them. I am really grateful that they were super supportive, and they let me go there and chase my dream. In addition to his heritage, Aidan Park said that he was proud of the growing number of players born in California on his way to play in the NHL or have already achieved it, including Center Auston Matthews (no. 1, Toronto Maple Leafs, 2016), Forward Jason Robertson (second round, no. 39, nr. 39, no. 39, nr. 39, no., No. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. 39, no. Accordance to NHL Stats, Ninety-Five California Natives Have Been Selected in The NHL Draft Since 1972, Including Four Last Year: Wild Defenseman Zeev Buizum (No. 12), Forward Trevor Connelly (Vegas Golden Knights, Roundenseman, Rounnenseman, Defenseman, Defenseman, Defenseman, Defenseman, Defenseman, Defenseman, Roundenseman, Roundenseman, Roundenseman, 19), Defenseman, 19), Defenseman, 19). 65) and Defenseman Tanner Henricks (Columbus Blue Jackets, Fourth Round, No. 101). Just seeing is, such as, gives you hope and inspires you a bit, said Park, who played under 13 and under 14 AAA hockey for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings in 2019-2020. Hopefully I will be born and raised here, I could someday be an inspiration for someone.

