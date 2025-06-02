Heinrich Klaasen, the great South African Slagman, has announced his retirement of international cricket at the age of 34. Classes, which was recently shown in the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, will run away after he represented South Africa in four tests, 60 ODIS and 58 T20is. His decision is certainly a shock, but a decision that he has put enough time in decision. Klaasen's announcement comes hours after Glenn Maxwell withdrew from ODI Cricket. Heinrich Klaasen's pension is the second pension of the day (Reuters)

After he finished test cricket last year, Klaasen pulls with immediate effect with immediate effect and has put an end to a leading seven -year career at the Proteas. The Wicketkeeper-Boslier made his one-day international (ODI) and T20 International (T20i) debut in the summer of 2018 and then settled as one of the most destructive players of his generation.

“It is a sad day for me because I announced that I decided to get away from international cricket. It took me a long time to decide what the best for me and my family is for the future. It was really a very difficult decision, but also one that I have absolute peace with,” Klaasen wrote on his Instagram handle. “From the first day it was the biggest privilege that my country represented and it was all that I worked for and that I had dreamed as a young boy.

“I made great friendships and relationships that I will cherish for life. Playing for the Proteas gave me the chance to meet great people who changed my life, and to those people I didn't thank enough.

Klaasen's White-Ball Record for South Africa

Klaasen scored 2141 points on ODIs on an average of slightly less than 44 in the middle order. His powerful bravery was completely visible during a sizzling career-best 174 against Australia in his home country, Supersport Park, in 2023-de on the second highest score ever recorded by a number five.

To have played with the Proteas Badge on my chest, was and will always be the greatest honor in my career. I look forward to spending more time with my family, because this decision allows me. I will always be a large Proteas supporter and would like to thank everyone who supported me and my teammates during my career.

Klaasen, known for his dominance against spin, also scored 1000 T20i runs for his country, at a speed of 141.84. His ability to enter into bowling attacks with calculated aggression made him a mainstay in the arrangement of South Africa Limited-overs.