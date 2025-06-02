Sports
The French tennis star Harriet Dart told to 'deodorant' finally break her silence after 'disrespectful' comments
- Lois Boisson became the target of the British player during their meeting in Rouen
- The 22-year-old is back on the Tour after tearing her front cruciate ligament
- Frenchwoman will be removed on Monday with number three seed Jessica Pegula
The French tennis player Lois Boisson has broken her silence over the British star Harriet Dart's eyebrow -increasing remarks that suggested that she needed 'deodorant' during their meeting earlier this year.
The bizarre meeting took place in France on the Rouen Open in April when Dart was 6-0 in the first set and part of the road through the second against the home favorite.
Instead of concentrating on her game, Dart made a surprising request to the referee who was picked up by the microphones to the court, in which he evoked that the civil servant intervenes and “tell her to wear deodorant” because “she really smells bad”.
The match took place without further incident, where Dart lost to the 22-year-old in straight sets.
The British NO4 later apologized for the eruption and said that she was full of sorry from the 'heat-of-the-moment' comment.
In the weeks since then, Boisson has largely been silent about events, just because the controversy quickly went viral on social media by appealing to the Cosmetics Dove brand to offer her a sponsorship.
Lois Boisson broke her silence after she was accused by Harriet Dart of 'Smeering bad'
The British No4 made the remark to the referee during a change in the ends in their meeting at the Rouen Open
Dart later apologized on social media and said she was sorry
Social media commentators had quickly called on to receive a sort of sort of sulpit for the statements, with one who called her “so disrespectful” and others who say that she had to be 'suspended'.
But to make up her debut in the fourth round of the French Open, Boisson shared her true feelings about the meeting on Sunday.
“It was not difficult to deal with,” Boisson sustained. “It's okay. It was not for me.
“She may have made a mistake, then I joked, that's it.”
Boisson admitted that she 'didn't hear' the comments during the game and only learned two hours later on the DIG.
The French woman remained non -free that the name rolling did not influence her and added: “It was nothing. There is something cool, you know?
“I take it with the coolest.”
Boisson will hope that she will maintain a similar from when she steps on Roland-Garros' Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday to record it with number three seed Jessica Pegula.
The French woman got a wildcard on her home tournament and has never made a deep run at a Grand Slam so deeply.
Boisson returned to the tour in 2025 after she violently set aside a week before last year's French open with a front cruciate ligament.
BOISSON previously only fooled the incident and called for a collaboration with Dove
The 22-year-old is preparing for a historic French Open Das with fourth round with Jessica Pegula
Dart, on the other hand, was beaten from the Singles tournament in the first round of qualifications
Then she was ranked in the world 152nd, but after an extensive spell from the game, Boisson is now ranked in the high 300S.
Regardless of her result against Pegula, Boisson follows to reach the 170th in the world after her strong form in Paris saw her beat Elise Mertins, Anhelina Kalinina and her countryman Elsa Jacquemot.
In the meantime, Dart was unable to appear as a singles player on the red clay of Roland-Garros after her defeat in the qualifications in straight sets to Anastasiya Soboleva.
The 28-year-old was later sent in the main topping when she and Kimberly Birrell lost in the first round of Irina-Camelia Begu and Yanina Wickmayer.

