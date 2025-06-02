Listen, plan and build for the future

Dear member,

We write to update you about the progress of various important areas at Scottish Hockey, and to strengthen our dedication to open communication and listen to your input while we work to shape a strong future for hockey in Scotland.

Listen first-cost term operating group and competition consultation to support long-term planning

The Scottish Hockey Board has set up an independent steering group in the short term to support the development of a long -term strategic plan for hockey in Scotland. This group will work closely with personnel and important stakeholders and offers both support and constructive challenge to ensure that the plan for hockey is realistic, effective and in accordance with the needs of our sport. This initiative reflects our dedication to listen first to strengthen and modernize hockey in Scotland in collaboration with those who deliver every week and ensure that our collective plan is included, sustainable and is suitable for the future, which also respond to the financial challenges with which we were confronted in 2024 that are a challenge.

Members of the steering group were nominated by Scottish hockey staff and approved by members of the council and trusted external partners, including members of District, National and Great Britain. By bringing together a varied mix of skills and perspectives, the group will work closely with important stakeholders to develop a plan that reflects current realities, concerns priority groups and determines a clear vision of future success. We strive to complete the development of this strategic plan by the end of the year, with a view to implementation from 2026.

We believe that this work is working together to create a future -oriented and inclusive vision for hockey in Scotland. It will also respond to feedback from members about communication, which will strengthen involvement and transparency in a plan that can support all partners with confidence. Keep an eye on the steering group in the coming weeks in the coming weeks.

As part of the Drive to improve cooperation and understand our team, our team has also launched a competition survey with regard to the competition in which your club participates. There should beOne entry per club with reactions before 30 May. Please contact us [email protected] If you have individual feedback in addition to your formal club response.

Men's Premiership – https://forms.Office.com/e/b5p2xviymm

Ladies Premiership – https://forms.office.com/e/rj7lucktah

Men's National League – https://forms.Office.com/e/8aiccvqjcq

Ladies National League – https://forms.office.com/e/vuygc2m9f2

Regional competitions for men – https://forms.Office.com/e/w6zp8kqrdd

Women's Championship Leagues – https://forms.Office.com/e/syexwha7gn

Update about pronunciation of the Supreme Court and implications for hockey in Scotland

On April 15, 2025, the ruling of the UK Supreme Court clarified that according to the Equality ACT2010 the term sex refers to biological sex instead of gender identity. Although this immediate changes to sports management does not require, it can have an influence on Howpolicies developed on competition, inclusion and fairness of one gender. Some Sportshave already made changes and others revise their policy in the light of the ruling.

We understand that this decision raises important and sensitive questions for our sport and repetition that every progress we make to update a policy or emphasize our current ones have an impact on individuals within our community. That is why we have this with great care, led by legal obligations, professional expertise and an exciting dedication to respect and support our members.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is expected to publish updated guidelines for sports organizations before the UK Parlementen Summer recess. These guidelines will help how the ruling interacts with existing legislation and will be an important source in informing our steps.

In the meantime, we will assess how other administrative bodies approach this to support the concept while maintaining a focus on doing what is good for hockey in Scotland, the balance between both competition and access to sport.

No decisions were made at this stage. In the summer we will take the time to revise the guidance of TheeHRC and to get in touch with our clubs, members and partners. The input of the members will be a made -up part of this process, in addition to a careful consideration of legal guidelines and the thought implications for fairness, safety and inclusion in our sport.

We strive to give an update about our position before the beginning of the 2025/26 season, subject to the timing of the EHRC guidance and our engagement process.

For those who want to further explore the pronunciation, a useful summary is available here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c74z04j23pwo

Glasgow National Hockey Center Building for the Future

The Scottish hockey continues to give priority to efforts in the Glasgow National Hockey Center, a crucial facility for the future of Hockey in Scotland. Our goal is to work together positively with partners to try to set up a sustainable business model that can help to re -activate the site to better use the available facilities. More information about these plans will be shared during an online user group meeting for club and community consciousness on June 18.

Thank you, as always, for your dedication and partnership. We appreciate the contributions of every club, officially, volunteer, player and supporter. Together we can form a stronger future for Scottish hockey that is based in honesty, inclusiveness and shared ambition.

Warm greetings,

Derek Keir