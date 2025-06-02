



Taipei, 2 June (CNA) Taiwan's Sports Administration has issued a formal warning on Monday to the Chinese Taipei Table Tennis Association (CTTTA) and announced the suspension of subsidies that are not related to training and competitions. The move came after the association last month the place of YeH Yi-Tian () withdrew on the World Table Tennis (WTT) US Smash Tournament was planned for July, which only came to light when the name of the young Taiwanese athlete was missing in the tournament streak. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Education (Moe), Vice Minister of Education Chang Liao Wan-Chien () said that the incident caused the right of YEH to participate in competitions, and the association did not actively respond to public care. Chang was also quoted as saying that the move “seriously damaged” the professional image of the association and that it must immediately report a full report of what happened and must give a public apology to the athlete. The deputy Minister of Education said that the sports administration, which is active under the Ministry of Education (MOE), will consider further fines under the National Sports Act if the association will not make improvements. Such sanctions may include rejecting the Secretary General of the CTTTA and reorganizing her activities, he said. Seventeen -year -old YeH was invited to participate in the WTT US Smash 2025, but the CTTTA has withdrawn the castle of the young player because of a planning conflict with the 29th Asian youth championships 2025 that take place in Tashent, Uzbekistan. De Toe said that the association should not have made the decision to unilaterally refuse the WTT invitation from YEH and instead should have respected her wish to compete in the tournament. The ministry said that recent reforms are aimed at involving athlete's selection processes by coaches and professionals in decision -making agencies. Chang said that the planned establishment of the Ministry of Sport should be accompanied by changes in the way associations are controlled. De Toe said that it is committed to protecting the basic law of the athletes to train and compete and the athlete -oriented administration will continue to promote in all sports clubs. On Sunday, the CTTTA said that “it would humbly revise the criticism and suggestions of each quarter” and would hold a meeting of the emergency council and selection and training committee in the coming days ” – although it has not rejected an apology into its written statement. Cheng Shih-Chung (), head of the Sports Administration, previously criticized Yang Cheng-Hsiung (), which has been supervising the association for more than 30 years, because he does not have to organize international tournaments and “often recommend unsuitable people to serve as coaches for national teams.” The head of the sports administration added that Yang must “seriously consider” the direction that he takes the association. (By Chen Jung-Chen, HSU Chih-Wei and James Thompson) Enditem / AW

