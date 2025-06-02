



Australian Limited Overs Great Glenn Maxwell has called time on his decorated one -day international career to concentrate on the world cup and domestic competitions of next year when injuries start to take their toll. The explosive all -rounder announced his retirement of ODIs on Monday after 149 games with perhaps the biggest innings of all time in the format. Maxwell collected 3,990 runs on an average of 33.81 with four centuries, including an unbeaten double tonne that raised Australia to a critical victory over Afghanistan over the Cricket World Cup 2023. The hope for Australia World Cup was about to collapse when Maxwell arrived at the fold with the then five-time Champions 91 for seven and spacious of their 292-run target. Maxwell collaborated with Pat Cummins in an incredibly 202-run partnership with the all-rounder that shoots 10 sixes and 21 borders in his 201 in his 2018 balls. The captain of Australia only contributed 12 runs to the Unbroken Partnership When Maxwell took over control and became a match winner with a series of unconventional strokes while suffering from serious cramps in the stifling Mumbai-Hitte. Australia achieved Afghanistans target with 25 balls and then defeated the highly imagined India in the final in Ahmedabad. I think back at the start that I was picked for my time and out of the blue, Maxwell said. I was just proud to just play a few games for Australia. I thought I would just have that. Since then I have been able to go through the up and downs, are being reduced, being played in a few world cups and being part of a number of great teams. Maxwell ends his 13-year-old ODI career with the second highest strike rate of all men's batters at 126.7, only behind the West-Indian powerhouse Andre Russell on 130.22. View this message on Instagram A message shared by ICC (@icc) “,” Alt “:” ICC Post on Glenn Maxwell Batting in the 2023 World Cup “,” Index “: 11,” Istracking “: True,” Ismainmedia “: False,” Source “:” Instagram “,” Sourcedomain “:” Instagram.com “>>> Allow Instagram -content? This article contains content that is provided by Instagram . We ask for your permission before something is loaded, because they may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, Click on 'Allow and continue'. The 36-year-old has also been a dangerous off-spinner with 77 Wickets in ODIs and the best figures from four to 40 against India in Rajkot, while Australia is a nice coordinated for the World Cup 2023. Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our for more information Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter Glenn will be known as one of the most dynamic players of one-day competitions, who played an important role in two ODI World Cup victories, said George Bailey, Cricket Australia's chairman of Mens Selectors. His level of natural talent and skills is remarkable. His energy in the field, underestimated power with the ball and the lifespan has been fantastic. Maxwell will remain available to play T20s for Australia and in the Big Bash League and for other obligations around the world. Glenn's ballistic Batting has illuminated the cricket world and was one of the cornerstones of Australia, constantly success in the 50 about game, including his heroic role in the World Cup -Triumph 2023, said Ca -Director Todd Greenberg. Just like with other greats of the game, crowds have come to the site to see Glenn Bat and to be inspired children to pick up a bat after he had seen him with a breathtaking range of shots on the sword.

